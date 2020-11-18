Makinde’s Commissioner’s brother killed by gunmen, 1 other beheaded in Ibadan

Tragedy befell the family of one of the Commissioners to Governor Seyi Makinde, Hon.Funmilayo Orisadeyi as his 45-year-old younger brother, Isaac Orisadeyi Adedokun, was shot dead Tuesday night at Nihort area of Ibadan while on a commercial motorcycle.

The sister, who is Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Matters in Oyo state, confirmed the sad incident to journalists Wednesday, while the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Gbenga Fadeyi, a Superintendent of Police, also confirmed it.

Orisadeyi said that her brother was taken to two different hospitals for emergency treatment before he gave up. He was said to be a passenger on a motorcycle while going home from work around 8pm on Tuesday when some gunmen trying to snatch the bike from the rider shot him.

According to New Telegraph’s investigation, Isaac was shot when the motorcyclist resisted an attempt to snatch the motorcycle. It was another motorcyclist who was passing by the spot of the incident that alerted the public on the development.

In another development, a young man identified as Adoja Tanaku was beheaded after a brief argument with his friend, simply identified as Joseph in Bakatari area of Ibadan.

Eyewitness told New Telegraph that when the two engaged in a hot argument, the middle aged man went into his room and took a cutlass and beheaded the young man.

The Police PRO, Olugbemiga Fadeyi who confirmed the two incidents said the deceased and Joseph were Beniniose nationals, adding that Joseph was already in the police net while the corpse of the Adoja had been deposited in the morgue of Adeoyo Hospital, Ibadan.

