Metro & Crime

Makinde’s Commissioner’s brother killed by gunmen, 1 other beheaded in Ibadan

Posted on Author Sola Adeyemo, Comment(0)

Tragedy befell the family of one of the Commissioners to Governor Seyi Makinde, Hon.Funmilayo Orisadeyi as his 45-year-old younger brother, Isaac Orisadeyi Adedokun, was shot dead Tuesday night at Nihort area of Ibadan while on a commercial motorcycle.

The sister, who is Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Matters in Oyo state, confirmed the sad incident to journalists Wednesday, while the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Gbenga Fadeyi, a Superintendent of Police, also confirmed it.

Orisadeyi said that her brother was taken to two different hospitals for emergency treatment before he gave up. He was said to be a passenger on a motorcycle while going home from work around 8pm on Tuesday when some gunmen trying to snatch the bike from the rider shot him.

According to New Telegraph’s investigation, Isaac was shot when the motorcyclist resisted an attempt to snatch the motorcycle. It was another motorcyclist who was passing by the spot of the incident that alerted the public on the development.

In another development, a young man identified as Adoja Tanaku was beheaded after a brief argument with his friend, simply identified as Joseph in Bakatari area of Ibadan.

Eyewitness told New Telegraph that when the two engaged in a hot argument, the middle aged man went into his room and took a cutlass and beheaded the young man.

The Police PRO, Olugbemiga Fadeyi who confirmed the two incidents said the deceased and Joseph were Beniniose nationals, adding that Joseph was already in the police net while the corpse of the Adoja had been deposited in the morgue of Adeoyo Hospital, Ibadan.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Alleged $7,000 fraud: EFCC arrests Nollywood actor

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani,

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), has announced the arrest of one Ezekiel Sunday Emmanuel, for allegedly defrauding an American national, Collins Meresha, to the tune of $7,000. Head of Media and Publicity of the EFCC, Mr. Wilson Uwujaren, who made the disclosure in a statement Tuesday, said the Nollywood actor was arrested by […]
Metro & Crime

Court jails mother, children to 14 years rach for sexual exploitation in Edo

Posted on Author Cajetan Mmuta, Benin

A High Court sitting in Benin, the Edo State capital, Monday sentenced a woman and her children to 14 years imprisonment each for procuring and trafficking a 19-year old girl to Russia for sexual exploitation. The two siblings Mr. Endurance Ehiozee, 37,  and Miss Vivian Ehiozee, 31, were sentenced to 14 years each without the option of […]
Metro & Crime

Delta: Fence kills teenager, water tank collapses on family

Posted on Author Dominic Adewole

Fence of a building yesterday collapsed and killed a teenage boy, Gbenga Owolabi, at Afiesere town in Ughelli North Local Government Area in Delta State. This occurred barely an hour after a family of four narrowly escaped death when the overhead water tank collapsed on their sitting room while they were watching television. The tank, […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: