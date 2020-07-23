Makinde’s financing projects with N100bn bond, laughable – Oyo APC

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Oyo State has criticised a decision by Governor Seyi Makinde-led administration to source for N100 billion Bond to finance projects in the state. State Executive Council had on Tuesday approved issuance of a N100 billion private bond to facilitate what it called the execution of priority projects that would drive economic development of the state. It said the fund would be raised in two tranches of N50 billion each for the construction of Iseyin- Ogbomoso Road, Ibadan Circular Road and Ibadan Airport upgrade among others.

But the APC in a statement signed yesterday by its State Publicity Secretary, Dr. AbdulAzeez Olatunde, said seeking to finance projects in the magnitude of the Ibadan circular road by directly seeking loan was laughable, misleading and undoubtedly showed signs of no foresight. APC said:

“This is the governor who bragged in his inauguration address of exporting Maize to Botswana to attract foreign exchange to boost Oyo State Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) and was shouting at the roof top of meeting debt from his predecessor in his early hours of assumption of office, thinking that his own government would not add to the debt profile of Oyo State at all. ”Interestingly, there was a contractor in place as at 29th of May, 2019, when Governor Makinde took over.

The Company, ENL Consortium, has committed about N7 billion to the Ibadan Circular Road Project. “Why revoking the contract which is based on Public Private Partnership (PPP) model, and the government attempting to seek loans to finance the same project? “Retrospectively, the governor who demonstrated his naivety in business of governance on an occasion of one of his visitations to the sites last year, ordered the contractor, ENL Consortium, to stop work.”

