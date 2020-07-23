News

Makinde’s financing projects with N100bn bond, laughable – Oyo APC

Posted on Author Sola Adeyemo Comment(0)

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Oyo State has criticised a decision by Governor Seyi Makinde-led administration to source for N100 billion Bond to finance projects in the state. State Executive Council had on Tuesday approved issuance of a N100 billion private bond to facilitate what it called the execution of priority projects that would drive economic development of the state. It said the fund would be raised in two tranches of N50 billion each for the construction of Iseyin- Ogbomoso Road, Ibadan Circular Road and Ibadan Airport upgrade among others.

But the APC in a statement signed yesterday by its State Publicity Secretary, Dr. AbdulAzeez Olatunde, said seeking to finance projects in the magnitude of the Ibadan circular road by directly seeking loan was laughable, misleading and undoubtedly showed signs of no foresight. APC said:

“This is the governor who bragged in his inauguration address of exporting Maize to Botswana to attract foreign exchange to boost Oyo State Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) and was shouting at the roof top of meeting debt from his predecessor in his early hours of assumption of office, thinking that his own government would not add to the debt profile of Oyo State at all. ”Interestingly, there was a contractor in place as at 29th of May, 2019, when Governor Makinde took over.

The Company, ENL Consortium, has committed about N7 billion to the Ibadan Circular Road Project. “Why revoking the contract which is based on Public Private Partnership (PPP) model, and the government attempting to seek loans to finance the same project? “Retrospectively, the governor who demonstrated his naivety in business of governance on an occasion of one of his visitations to the sites last year, ordered the contractor, ENL Consortium, to stop work.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Texas surpasses 5,000 new coronavirus cases in one day

Posted on Author Reporter

  Texas Governor Greg Abbott announced on Tuesday that the state had surpassed 5,000 new cases in a single day for the first time. “There remain a lot of people in the state of Texas who think that the spread of COVID-19 is not a challenge,” Abbott told news station KBTX. “The coronavirus is serious. […]
News

Russia’s COVID-19 cases up 6,852 to 627,646

Posted on Author Reporter

  Russia has confirmed 6,852 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, raising its total number of infections to 627,646, its coronavirus response center said in a statement Saturday. The death toll grew by 188 to 8,969, while 393,352 people have now recovered, including 9,200 over the last 24 hours, according to the statement. […]
News

Army burst herdsmen militia camp in Benue, kill two, recover weapons

Posted on Author Cephas Iorhemen

Troops of the Operation Whirl Stroke (OPWS), covering Benue, Nasarawa and Taraba states in the early hours of Thursday trailed a group of heavily armed herdsmen to their camp close to the boundary between Benue and Nasarawa states killing two of them. The soldiers also recovered two AK-47 riffles with 25 rounds of 7.62 special […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: