Makinde’s inability to halt killings in Ibarapa, Oke Ogun responsible for civil unrest – NACOMYO

Muslim youths under the aegis of National Council of Muslim Youth Organisations (NACOMYO) Wednesday blamed the inability of the Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, to halt the killings and kidnappings in both Ibarapa and Oke Ogun geo-political zones for the present civil disturbance in the state.

The organisation according to its Coordinator in Oyo State, Dawood Afolabi, said in a statement made available to New Telegraph in Ibadan that the seeming ineptitude of the governor to urgently address the plight of the people of the areas resulted in a series of security breaches.

It noted that as the Chief Security Officer of the state, Makinde should understand that the primary responsibility of any government is security which will invariably determine its growth and development.

Speaking against the recent arson and social unrests that trailed the visit of a Yoruba rights activist and freedom fighter (Chief Sunday Adeyemo, a.k.a. Sunday Igboho) to the Seriki Fulani, Saliu Abdulkadir in Igangan and his quit order to the Fulanis in the community, NACOMYO insisted that failure of the governor to visit the affected areas and assure people of protection of their lives and property made the majority of the people in the areas to resort to self-help.

Afolabi said: “The seeming ineptitude of the Oyo State government to address the spate of killings, kidnapping, rape and forceful invasion of farmlands in Igangan, Ibarapa area of the state has been identified as the major cause of the recent civil unrest/arson witnessed in the area.

“This is because nature abhors a vacuum especially in emergencies like insecurity in which survival strategies cannot be limited to those approved by law rather than those perceived as effective to guarantee people’s safety. This perhaps accounted for resorting to self-help or seeking the help of ethnic militia and opportunists as activists.”

Like this: Like Loading...