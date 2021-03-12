News

Makinde’s late commissioner’s wife dies 10 months after

Ten months after the sudden and untimely death of Oyo State Commissioner for Environment and Water Resources, Hon. Kehinde Ayoola, sad news of his wife’s death was broken yesterday. Ayoola’s widow, Professor Oluwakemi Ayoola, NewTelegraph gathered in Ibadan, died after an undisclosed illness.

She was aged 55. Her late husband, who also died at 55, was a former Speaker of the Oyo State House of Assembly. He was an indigene of Oyo Town in Oyo State. Mrs. Ayoola, until her death, was a professor at the Obafemi Awolowo University’s Institute of Agriculture, Research and Training, IAR & T, Apata, Ibadan. New Telegraph, however, gathered that the late professor had been ill for some time before succumbing to the cold hands of death yesterday.

