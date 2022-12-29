Makinde’s N10m Relief Fund: We’ve been short changed, say victims of Ibadan tanker fire

Many of the victims of a tanker fire incident that occurred in the Apata area of Ibadan, Oyo State capital, on December 15 Thursday alleged that they have been short changed by some people who were saddled with the distribution of the N10 million relief fund given to them by Governor Seyi Makinde.

Some houses and shops were burnt during the incident caused by a fallen petrol tanker that went up in flames.

The victims, who stormed the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) Secretariat, Iyaganku in Ibadan displaying placards with various inscriptions, pleaded with Governor Makinde to come to their aid. They asserted that they were side-lined while others claimed they were given insignificant shares of the money.

According to them, 45 beneficiaries were listed but after the money was released, the list grew to more than 70, thereby accommodating those who were not affected. They also alleged that the four representatives saddled with distribution of the money apportioned to themselves the lion’s shares of the money.

