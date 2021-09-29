News

‘Makinde’s predecessors owed pensioners N56bn gratuities’

Posted on

The Speaker of the Oyo State House of Assembly, Hon. Adebo Ogundoyin, yesterday said that previous governors before Governor Seyi Makinde were owing pensioners in the state the sum of N56 billion before his assumption of office on May 29, 2019. Ogundoyin made this disclosure while speaking during this year’s pensioners’ day celebration in Ibadan, where he said that Makinde would offset the accumulated gratuity owed by the previous governors before the end of his administration in 2023. Four civilian governors had ruled the state since the beginning of the fourth democratic dispensation in the country.

They included the late Lamidi Adesina (1999-2003) Rasidi Adewolu Ladoja (2003-2007) Adebayo Alao-Akala (2007-2011) and the late Abiola Ajimobi (2011-2019). According to Ogundoyin, “Before the commencement of the present administration, a sum of N100 million was usually committed monthly to the payment of pensions. Governor Makinde had increased the money to about N300 million. “Our pensioners have been receiving their pensions on the 25th of every month just like the Oyo State workers. Before the commencement of this government, a sum of N100 million was usually committed monthly to the payment of pensions.

“But Governor Seyi Makinde had increased the money to about N300 million. The state House of Assembly had passed the Oyo State Pension Board Amendment Bill, 2021 and the Elderly Persons Protection Bill, 2021 into Law.” He appealed to the pensioners to desist from investing their gratuities and money in businesses they have no full knowledge of. He noted that: “Our Pensioners are elderly people and we cannot do without their wealth of experience. I want to appeal that as our fathers and mothers, we should take care of our health and engage in more recreational activities to promote their well-being”, the Speaker said.

