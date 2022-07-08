Makinde’s turbulent reign with Deputy

How it started?

As a gubernatorial aspirant for the Peoples Democratic Party(PDP) in Oyo State before the 2019generalelection, SeyiMakinde, had the sympathy of many other political chieftains in the state, who werepoisedtowagewaragainstthe administration of late Governor Abiola Adeyemi Ajimobi in order to ensure that the then ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) did not hold the Pace Setter State by the jugular again. Realising that his party might not be able to dislodge the APC, an alliance was brokered between the PDP and some other parties including the fast swelling African DemocraticParty( ADC) beingledthenby some chieftains including Senator FemiLanlehinandotherbreakaway members from the APC who were loyal to a former governor, Lam Adesina. The former Oyo State governor, Senator Rasidi Ladoja, who midwifed the Accord Party and nurtured it to maturity in the state, alsoco-optedhisformerSecretaryto the State Government (SSG), Chief Sarafadeen Alli, the gubernatorial aspirantof theZenithLabourParty (ZLP), to lead his party loyalists and formanalliancetoensuretheburial and interment of the APC being led by the unprecedented two-term “Koseleri” Ajimobi.

The alliance

The alliance worked and Ladoja at the NUJ Press Centre, Iyaganku press conference, venue of the declaration ahead of the polls, raised up the hand of Makinde as the coalition’s consensus candidate. Following the development was the choice of Rauf Olaniyan, a former Permanent Secretary in the State, who was also eyeing the Agodi Government House through the ADC, to deputise Makinde. Makinde and Olaniyan were engineers by profession. Olaniyan who hails from Ogbooro in the Oke Ogun area of the state was chosen in order to balance the equation of the gubernatorial candidate coming from Ibadan. The marriage was hailed as highly compatible, as many citizens looked up to a rapid infrastructural development of the state under the two engineering professionals.

The journey between 2019, 2020

The journey between 2019 and 2020, the first year of assuming the office, was smooth between the duo, asOlaniyanwasfrequently seenperforminghisofficialfunctionsandaccompanyinghisbosstoseveralother social and political functions. Shortlyafterwards, thingsstarted falling apart. Rumours were flying aroundthatOlaniyanwasalsointerestedincontestingin2023torivalhis boss’ second term ambition. His political camp was being accused of planning to ensure that power shifts to Oke Ogun for an Oyo North indigene to break the age-long monopoly of Ibadan since the commencement of the nation’s democratic experiment. Though the duo at every opportune time would deny any rift or simmering misunderstanding going on between them, gradually, it was becoming apparent that the deputy governor wasbeingsidelined in most of the affairs of the state. He was hardly seen at political functions, and to put reality totheinsinuation, thedeputy wassometime lastyearseenatafunctionwherethe Minister of Interior, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola, featured prominently at the Premier Hotel, located in Mokola, Ibadan.

Divergent views

Manyobserversfeltthatthedeputy governor oughtnottohavebeenin attendanceatafunctiondominantly organised by APC-apologists. Olaniyan’sresponsewashoweverthatthe programme was a Yoruba agenda that should not be painted in any political colloration. Gradually still, the handshake between the deputy governor and the ruling PDP was going beyond the elbow as the party leadership was also systematically expressing discomfort in its relationship with Olaniyan, though, with false claim thatallwaswell. Duringthepreparationforgubernatorialprimaryof the party, news were rife that Olaniyan was not being carried along by the PDP and Governor Makinde. The gulf got widened and rumour escalated when on the fateful day, the deputy governor was absent at the Lekan Salami Stadium, Adamasingba, Ibadan. When the governor addressed the party loyalists in attendance, hefailedtogiveanyexcuse whyhisdeputywasnotatthevenue. Few days after, the governor announced the name of the incumbent Chairman of the State Housing Corporation, Chief Bayo Lawal (a lawyer from Kisi Town in the Oke Ogun zone) as his running mate for the2023election. Theannouncement put paid to insinuations that both might not run on the same ticket like they did in 2019. Apparently miffed by the announcement and the fact that his being left in the lurch was a fait ac-compli of his political ambition, Olaniyan organized a press conferencle on May 5, 2022 where he formally announced his defection to the opposition APC. The Biblical axiom of “could two walk together unless they agree?”, became a forgone issue between the deputy governor and his boss, as well as, the PDP in the state. The party advised Olaniyan to resign, else he would be shown the way out of governmentthroughlegalmeans. The man in the eye of the storm however said he would not resign his position and that he remains the deputy governor till the next political dispensation.

The fight worsened

Asapreludetodoinghimin, GovernorMakindeonJune17,2022relocated the office of his deputy to the Ministryof EnvironmentandWater Resources, to avoid any meeting at the Agodi Government Secretariat. Governor Ladoja also did same to Adebayo Alao-Akala after the Supreme Court reinstated him, 11 months after the illegal impeachment. However, reacting to the relocation after resuming office, Olaniyan told journalists that “there is nothing wrong with the directive because I can work anywhere as the Deputy Governor”. As if he was not moved by the development, the deputy governor said:”Thisisnotanewoffice; itisstill my office; the office of the Deputy Governor irrespective of the location or structure. Cold water is cold water irrespective of the fridge you are bringing it out from, either big, small or even a cooler. “Peoplewhoknowmewell, know that I was in the public service for 28 years and I did not receive a query for a single day. So, why should I get aletter informingmethattheGovernor of the state directed something and I will not comply? No, I have not been known for displaying any act of insubordination to past governors of thestate, whomI hadtheopportunity of working with, both military and civilian. So, why should this be an exemption. There is no reason why I should not comply”, he had said with a tone of contentment and equanimity. OnJune22,2022, thestategovernment showed Olaniyan the second red card as 24 of the 33 members of the House of Assembly served him with a 7-day impeachment notice. The petition was premised on: “Gross misconduct, Abuse of office, Financial recklessness, Abandonment of office, official duty,, Insubordination and other offences”. It was said to be in accordance to Section 188 of the Constitution of theFederal Republic of Nigeria as amended.

Olaniyan responds

Three days after, Olaniyan was said to have responded to the impeachment notice served on him, but due to certain oversight function, the House did not sit on the seventh day. While preparing to sit and commence the impeachment process afterwards, Olaniyan went to court seeking a restraining order against further impeachment processes on him. Justice Ladiran Akintola of the Ring Road High Court 7, Ibadan, has therefore on Wednesday 29th June ordered that the House of Assemblyshouldstopfurtherimpeachment processes against the deputy governor pending the determina tion of the interlocutory application brought before it. While Chief Afolabi Fashanu (SAN) led the legal team that represented Olaniyan, the Director of legal services, in the Ministry of Justice, I. Olabanji represented the Houseof AssemblyandtheSpeaker (Hon. Debo Ogundoyin) who were sued to the court. Pending theJuly5, 2022datewhen Justice Akintola has adjourned the matter to, the House of Assembly hasbeenestoppedfromcarryingout any impeachmentprocessesagainst the deputy governor. Theessence of the whole scenario toeverydiscerningmindisthatleadership of political parties have not been allowing governors to choose compatible deputies of their choice; rather, they impose running mates on them. When there is no compatibility, there is every likelihood that the individuals match-made would eventually go their separate ways.

Repeated Occurrence

Similar scenario happened in 2005 during the administration of Senator Rasidi Ladoja of the PDP. Ladoja openly declared that he never had any affinity with Adebayo Alao-Akala (now late) before the electioneering period. The party chose Alao-Akala as Ladoja’s runnong mate, and eventually one did the other in, leading to the infamous 11-month impeachment which was eventually annulled by the Supteme Court. Pundits described rhe period as “an interregnum”. Another critical consideration of the position of any deputy governor is the inconsequential role being assigned the office holder. Every deputy governor is seen as an extra tyre of a vehicle which is only used when anything happens to any of the active four tyres. Olaniyan himself said: “What is the capacityof aDeputy Governor? The constitutional capacity of a Deputy Governor is the state chairman of state boundary commission. That is the only thing the constitution guaranteesfortheDeputy. Anyother thing is based on the directive of the Governor,” he said.

Way forward

To make the office of the deputy governor more attractive and effectively functional, there is need for a constitutional review of the clause guidingthedutiesof theofficeholder. Olaniyanknowsthat, abinitio, he had not much to do as an authentic deputy governor, and so little worry then that he was relocated to where he would even be more redundant. Whatever the sidelining, at least he willbecollectinghisstatutorysalary till May 28,2023 if he is eventually not removed from the office. Whether he would be removed from office through the impeachment processes or not, is still a conjecture hung on the balance of probability. This is because sometimes, “the wheelof justice grinds soslowly, but effectively”, as some learned fellows do say.

