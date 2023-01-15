Making a difference with PVC in 2023 polls

No citizen prays to have a car, a house, a job, an American visa or a Canadian visa in some developed countries. Do you know why? Most of these things are made available by their government without any stress.

It is only in the underdeveloped world that we pray to have what the government should ordinarily make available for the citizens as part of its obligations to the people they govern. I remember when I was in the bank, every 11th month of the year, I would go into fasting and prayers against losing my job because it was becoming a pattern for banks in Nigeria to disengage some staff nationwide at year’s end. That sounds very crazy because it shouldn’t be if the Nigerian government is functional in its duty to protect employees both in the public and private sectors.

Years ago, a senior pastor friend was invited by his friend to minister in South Africa. During the programme, he was releasing some prophetic utterances at the close end of his ministration that people should receive the grace to get a house, a car, a job, an American visa and so forth; but to his disappointment, nobody said amen to all the prophecies.

At the end of the service, his friend told him that no one will say amen because, in South Africa, anyone that is working has access to a car loan, mortgage etc… and that for every citizen that graduated, job opportunities are awaiting them. Such prayers are needless. It does not make sense to start claiming prophecies of job opportunities that have been made available to the citizens by the government of South Africa.

He also told him that the average working class in South Africa does not plan to leave the country for America or Canada for any reason except for business purposes, and that, they do not struggle to get visas if they need to travel out. So, why prophesy for them to get what they could get without stress or any encumbrances?

Even in Nigeria, there are some churches in Lagos, especially in Ikoyi, Lekki, and Banana Island areas where you dare not raise prayers against poverty. No one will answer you because the people living there are not poor. They appreciate it if you raise prayers for good health and long life so that they can enjoy their wealth. No rich man plans to fall sick or die young. It will be an exercise in futility to raise a prayer for them that poverty should die when none of them is poor.

In developed countries, people have varieties of options (air, land, train, and sea) to travel on long trips to reduce the risk of an accident. In London for example, most people travel by air or via train for a journey that takes hours without the need to visit prayer houses or mountains to disturb God before embarking on such a journey. It isn’t as if prayer is not necessary but accidents are not common like in Nigeria and the risk over there is very minimal.

You dare not try that in Nigeria. Here, if you love your life, you must fast and pray ahead of the journey due to bad roads, kidnapping, robbery, reckless driving, over-speeding, drunkenness, and among other things that cause daily accidents that claim lives because all the causes of accident in the country remained unchecked due to bad leaders steering the ship of the nation.

I do not say that prayer is not important but my point is that we disturb God a lot with unnecessary prayers, especially on things that the government should ordinarily provide for the citizens. I am saying that we stress ourselves most times on fasting and prayers over things we should get easier if we have a government that is functioning in Nigeria.

A friend in Canada told me he no longer prays the way he prays here in Nigeria not because he has lost his spiritual life or because he is now lazy in prayers but he said it was because most of the things he prays for in Nigeria have been made available easily by the government of Canada. According to him, anytime he prays, he uses most of the time to thank God and sing His praises instead of asking for what the government has already provided.

So in this 2023 election, you and I must stop the endless prayers of asking God for a job, a house, a car, American visas, an improved economy etc. Let’s stop such prayers and take action by electing the right man to steer the ship of our nation. The time is now to decide the fate of Nigeria by making use of our Permanent Voter Cards (PVC) and stop visiting the mountain for what the government should provide as part of its obligations to us as citizens of this country.

You and I must stop disturbing God with unnecessary prayers by electing the right man to fix the nation regardless of tribe or religion. But with the current reality in Nigeria, considering the affliction brought upon the nation by the retrogressive ruling All Progress Congress (APC), it will be difficult for an Angel to fix the mess without going through restructuring.

We have two options left. Atiku Abubakar, the Presidential candidate of the PDP and Peter Obi, the Labour Party Presidential candidate. Unfortunately, Obi’s manifesto is weak and directionless. His manifesto is like when a woman wrote a list of soup ingredients for her husband. He lacks the vision for restructuring which is the primary way out of the current problem facing the country. Unlike Atiku who shared how he planned to address the age-old issue of restructuring and devolution of power to the federating units if elected in the 2023 election, Obi only said he would restructure the polity without a clear vision of what he talks about.

Aside from this, Obi does not have the political spread and structure to win a presidential election in the country. This is why I recommend Mr. Restructuring for your consideration, his excellency, Alhaji Waziri Atiku Abubakar, the best man for the job, who is very prepared to govern Nigeria as the 2023 general election beckons.

Olumide is a PDP member in Ondo State

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...