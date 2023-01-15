Making a difference with PVC in 2023 polls

No citizen prays to have a car, a house, a job, an American visa or a Canadian visa in some developed countries. Do you know why? Most of these things are made available by their government without any stress.

It is only in the underdeveloped world that we pray to have what the government should ordinarily make available for the citizens as part of its obligations to the people they govern. I remember when I was in the bank, every 11th month of the year, I would go into fasting and prayers against losing my job because it was becoming a pattern for banks in Nigeria to disengage some staff nationwide at year’s end. That sounds very crazy because it shouldn’t be if the Nigerian government is functional in its duty to protect employees both in the public and private sectors.

Years ago, a senior pastor friend was invited by his friend to minister in South Africa. During the programme, he was releasing some prophetic utterances at the close end of his ministration that people should receive the grace to get a house, a car, a job, an American visa and so forth; but to his disappointment, nobody said amen to all the prophecies.

At the end of the service, his friend told him that no one will say amen because, in South Africa, anyone that is working has access to a car loan, mortgage etc… and that for every citizen that graduated, job opportunities are awaiting them. Such prayers are needless. It does not make sense to start claiming prophecies of job opportunities that have been made available to the citizens by the government of South Africa.

He also told him that the average working class in South Africa does not plan to leave the country for America or Canada for any reason except for business purposes, and that, they do not struggle to get visas if they need to travel out. So, why prophesy for them to get what they could get without stress or any encumbrances?

Even in Nigeria, there are some churches in Lagos, especially in Ikoyi, Lekki, and Banana Island areas where you dare not raise prayers against poverty. No one will answer you because the people living there are not poor. They appreciate it if you raise prayers for good health and long life so that they can enjoy their wealth. No rich man plans to fall sick or die young. It will be an exercise in futility to raise a prayer for them that poverty should die when none of them is poor

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...