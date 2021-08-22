Body & Soul

Making a kill with Cross dressing comedy

Posted on Author Ifeoma Ononye and Nwadinma Okechukwu

There is no doubt that the social media generation has given rise to a new kind of comedy, which has taken over the mainstream entertainment. Without particularly pointing out the pioneers that started Cross dressing comedy, the act of mimicking the strict personalities of aunties, mothers and grandmothers has become a money spinning venture for internet savvy generation. Somehow, this type of comedy is threatening to overshadow Stand Up comedy which gained popularity in the 1990s through the first staged comedy show, titled ‘A Night OF A Thousand Laughs’.

Unlike Stand Up comedy, where the talents have to prove themselves on a stage in front of people, fighting stage fright, social media comedians only have to make video skits with their ideas. When stand-up comedians would be hoping to get physical staged comedy shows that can pay their bills, cross dresser comedians become relevant with every second that passes with every click and views on their funny videos. TikTok, YouTube and Instagram verification and massive followers serves as the ticket to their pay checks, making this venture one of the most sought after entrepreneur careers among young people who own a smartphone in Nigeria. Though COVID-19 wrecked the world, it shared the credit of making young people discover this new dimension in comedy that has given Stand Up comedy a run for its money.

The number of young influencers who have become successful, landed ambassador deals with top brands and even become millionaires, through creating comic contents on social media goes a long way to show how much people value laughter in their daily lives. An IT tech personnel, Uche Anyanwu, told Razzle Dazzle that he believes that the growing craze for owning high tech phones among young people may not be just for show off but has a lot to do with the kind of content that can be created in the comfort of their homes. Many top celebrities such as Don Jazzy, Mercy Johnson, Iyabo Ojo and others, have also joined the band wagon of social Media comedy, especially exploring the trending apps on smartphones to get their fans entertained.

In no particular order, these are the most popular cross dresser comics with biggest followers on social networks. Josh Alfred, popularly known as Josh2Funny is known for his hilarious comedy skits and unique style of putting on female clothing. Josh has approximately 1.9 million followers on Instagram and Facebook and over 300,000 on Tiktok. Aloma Isaac Junior, popularly known as Zicslaoma, is a Nigerian comedian actor and singer who quickly rose to fame due to his hilarious comedy skits he posts on Tiktok and Instagram by cross dressing as a funny female character. He has a million followers on Tiktok and almost nine hundred thousand on Instagram.

Late last year, Zicslaoma won the sum of N1,000,000 on popular social media influencer, Tunde Ednut Instagram handle just for driving the highest number of likes on his comment. A good example of how followership can be converted into money. Twyse Ereme usually plays multiple roles in his comedy skits, which calls for cross dressing. He cross dresses to showcase stories about funny female characters. He has over one million followers on Instagram and one hundred thousand on Tiktok. Twyse is based in the United Kingdom but his fanbase is in Nigeria.

