Making capital market transaction friendly

High transaction fees constitute major impediment to market’s growth and development. Chris Ugwu writes

Besides the current rally, trading activities on the Nigerian stock Exchange (NSE) can be fairly considered to have been relatively sluggish, when considered within the context of and reaction to its drive for global competitiveness.

High transaction charges have not only posed potential threat to both local and foreign investors but it also constitutes a clog to prospective issuers and dealing members.

The question market operators and other stakeholders keep asking has also remained on how to turn around the market, hence, several players are calling on the exchange to lower transaction costs and encourage new listings if it wants to become a more attractive vehicle for raising capital and luring new investment.

However following the weak condition of the local bourse, market operators believe the time is ripe for the regulatory authorities to heed the advice and toe the line of other countries that have enacted compelling laws to reduce these obstacles. They noted that this was the only way to set in motion the necessary machinery required to turn around the market.

This is because in Nigeria cost has always constituted impediment to operators playing the market even to companies wishing to list their shares, while already listed ones are looking for excuses to delist due to excessive charges and unfavourable operating milieu.

This is why financial experts have continued to clamour for a reduction in transaction cost and multiple taxation to help make the nation’s bourse more attractive.

Nigeria among the highest across the globe

Checks on the NSE fee structure in its ‘Green Book’ revealed an array of fees like NSE fees, CSCS fees, SEC fees, Value Added Tax, Stamp Duty, and Brokerage Commission which exclude securities- tied fees also payable by the listing or delisting corporates.

Further investigation showed that transaction costs across global markets appear higher in Nigeria and Ghana while the United States (US) has the least transaction cost with no charges on stock trades.

Hence, lower cost of transaction appears consistent with the level of market development and, by implication, market efficiency, as costs are lower in U.S., China, India and South Africa, which is more developed compared with Nigerian and Ghanaian markets.

The report noted that a comparative cost analysis embarked on across markets in Africa showed that Nigeria’s statutory fees (exclusive of brokerage commission) remain the highest not only in Africa but also across major emerging markets across the globe.

Some market operators are of the opinion that given the fact that the regulators get money from registration, penalties and others, they ought to receive very minimal commission on secondary market transactions.

Experts seek reduction

Some financial experts have called on the state and Federal Government to harmonise multiple audits for tax payers as such will bring much needed reform in the nation’s capital market.

They also noted that investments in the capital market could be enhanced if transaction cost and multiple tax audits in the Nigerian capital market are reduced or eliminated.

This was made at the 6th Triennial Delegates’ Conference organised by the Independent Shareholders’ Association of Nigeria (ISAN) in Lagos recently. Delivering a lecture titled, ‘The role of taxation in developing the Nigerian capital market,” Partner, Financial Service Industry Group at Deloitte Tax Function, Taiwo Okunade, noted that Nigeria was lagging behind on the ease of paying taxes while adding that the government have not made it easy for companies or every tax payer in the country to be paying taxes.

Okunade explained that multiple tax audits as well as transaction cost may discourage investments even when the expected values of such investments exceed those of investments with less variance in possible outcomes.

He said: “For the government to encourage investment in the capital market, transaction cost should be as low as possible because you do not want to know if at the point of putting your money in an investment, your money might be reduced by 10 per cent that will be charged to you at that point.

Also, the government can reduce transaction cost by eliminating VAT completely on commission and fees that an investor will have to pay stockbrokers when they are investing their money. “The other thing is elimination of multiple tax audit.

There has got to be harmonisation of audit under the umbrella of the joint task force to conduct a single audit instead of different agencies doing different tax audits” Okunade urged the government to come up with a mechanism for collaboration between the Federal Government and the state government to reduce multiple tax audits on tax payers.

According to the National Coordinator, ISAN, Adeniyi Adebisi, while speaking on “Capital Market as a barometer of a nation’s economy” during a lecture, making and implementing policies that will enhance national interests rather than selfish or clannish interests and personal aggrandizement is key to the growth and development of the capital market as well as the economy.

Adebisi said that corporate managers worked generally against the background of successive government policies and implementation, adding that where these policies are good, steady, and well implemented, managers work better and achieve more.

He said: “We believe that regulators can perform their duties diligently and peacefully without compromising their integrity. But this is not to be. What we find is that regulators are becoming more hostile, aggressive and overbearing on the way they have been carrying on their jobs. “Elevating the Nigerian capital market to global visibility cannot be achieved by mere wishful thinking.

Consistent efforts will have to be made not only by the Nigerian Stock Exchange but all the Stakeholders including regulator, the Federal government, investors and Nigeria Stock Exchange (NSE)”

Trading fee reversal

In line with its ambition to support Nigeria’s economic growth by providing a liquid, efficient and multi-asset securities exchange hub, the NSE had announced enhancements to its Fixed Income Securities market segment as well as the associated benefits to trade execution via its platform.

The NSE noted that as part of its liquidity-enhancing efforts, it introduced a trading fee moratorium as communicated via a press release dated 11 August 2016 to stimulate activities and liquidity in the fixed income market. “Following the end of the 4-year Fixed Income Securities Trading Fee moratorium, the exchange has now received the regulatory approval of the Securities and Exchange Commission to revise its fee structure.

“The exchange noted that under the revised fee structure which became effective on 5 October 2020 will charge 0.0005 per cent (N5 per million) on debt instruments traded on its platform.

“The NSE offers a hybrid market for the execution of quote and order-driven transactions providing dealers as well as institutional and retail investors access to increased liquidity in Fixed Income Securities.

“By leveraging best in class market design and infrastructure, the NSE trading venue provides investors integrated straight-through trading and post-trade process that supports efficient execution without any trade failures across all asset classes including Fixed Income Securities.

“Investors trading via the NSE platform can also enjoy access to diverse listed debt instruments including Federal Government, state government, corporates, supranational and retail savings bonds.

“The exchange continues to conduct various trainings, workshops and conferences on Fixed Income Securities products to build domestic capacity and enhance financial literacy while encouraging inclusiveness.

“We remain committed to our corporate goal of providing investors and businesses a reliable, efficient and an adaptable exchange hub in Africa, to save and to access capital,” the exchange noted.

Operators’ opinion

The Managing Director, Crane Securities Limited, Mr. Mike Eze, who lauded the regulators’ efforts said a reduction in transactions costs would attract more investors.

According to him, the relatively high costs of transactions calls for concern to investors particularly at the retail segment of the market with such charges as the stamp duty still being charged on every transaction, which takes place on an electronic platform.

Speaking in the same vein, the President, Progressive Shareholders Association of Nigeria (PSAN), Mr. Boniface Okezie, who also described the action as a step in a right direction, said the regulators should also extend the initiative to include equity listings. Okezie noted that transaction cost scared many investors in equities, adding that regulators have not made the market attractive enough to encourage companies to remain listed, or even attract fresh listing.

Last line

High transaction costs diminish returns, and over time, high transaction costs can mean huge loss of money from not just the costs themselves but because the costs reduce the amount of capital available to invest.

Like this: Like Loading...