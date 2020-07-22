Making capital market vibrant for more investors

Making the local bourse more accessible would help attract more retail investors and ensure steady growth and development. CHRIS UGWU writes

The main challenge facing the Nigerian Stock Exchange at the moment is the volume of business. Trades in the market have been largely dominated by institutions (mainly foreign), while the domestic retail investors have not sufficiently returned to the market since the financial crisis of 2008/2009.

There are a few stock brokers working with these foreign institutions, who collectively control the major volumes traded in the market. Foreign investors are also very sensitive and any information that reflects uncertainty in politics and government policies triggers a fast withdrawal from the market, which results in high levels of volatility.

Thus, the market still suffers from confidence issues within the domestic sector.

T his is the major reason the market needs increased level of domestic participation to improve the volume of trades and to contain the high volatility currently being experienced in the market.

Following the need to deepen market participants on the local bourse, the New Director General, Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), Mr. Lamido Yuguda, last weekend, pledged the determination of the current management to make the capital market more accessible to Nigerians in a bid to attract more investors.

Current level retail investors

The Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) recently said that there were about three million retail investors in the Nigerian capital market, representing only three per cent of the total adult populace in the country.

The Divisional Head, Trading Business, Mr. Jude Chiemeka, disclosed this at the maiden edition of Retail Investor Workshop tagged ‘Investment Masterclass; Making your money work’ organised by NSE. According to Chiemeka, “Nigeria has a population of over 190 million people and is the second largest economy in Africa.

“However, the current financial Inclusion indices of 48 per cent leave much to be desired. Financial inclusion is a priority of stakeholders in the capital market, and the Nigerian Stock Exchange makes it a primary concern to contribute towards the achievement of Nigeria’s National Financial Inclusion Strategy of reducing the proportion of adult Nigerians that are financially excluded to 20 per cent in the year 2020.”

Chiemeka noted that the exchange recognised the need to improve investor participation and is leveraging recent capital market initiatives such as the Tiered KYC requirements for capital market investments, as well as promoting the introduction of globally competitive investment products with low entry thresholds, to achieve financial inclusion goals.

“These initiatives have begun to yield positive results as the market has in recent times witnessed an upturn in retail investor participation. Market data from 2019 shows that retail investors outperformed institutional investors by 8 per cent in January, and again by two per cent in March 2019.

“The Retail Coverage Department of the NSE will be rolling out measures directed at encouraging retail investor involvement in the capital markets.

Over the next few years, various investment workshops will be held across the country, starting with this one here in Lagos. Investors can look forward to regular engagements targeted at promoting financial literacy, building investor confidence, as well as the introduction of innovative and technology driven solutions to stimulate investor participation,” he said.

Retail investor apathy Due to the dominance of foreign investors and other factors, the equity market has faced a lot of headwind unlike in other climes.

According to the Managing Director, Cowry Asset Management Limited, Mr. Johnson Chuckwu, retail investors are hobbled by a number of factors from investing in the equities market.

“One factor is the relatively weak confidence in the market as a result of the 2008 market crash, which many retail investors have yet to recover from.

There is also the issue of wrong investment time horizon as most Nigerians expect their investment to generate returns within three months and cannot relate with the fact that investment in the capital market is of long-term nature.

“Other factors include the near complete lack of credit for investment in the capital market and the recent bear run which has further scared the few retail investors, who were planning of returning to the market.

Finally, there is also the issue of returns on fixed income instruments being more attractive than returns on equity instruments,” he said.

Attracting more investors Yuguda had pledged the determination of the current management of the Commission to make the capital market more accessible to Nigerians in a bid to attract more investors. Yuguda said this would help attract more retail investors to the capital market and ensure steady growth.

According to him, “we need to make operations in the capital market as easy as possible, that way we can attract investments. “We are aware that some investors have left their money due to the herculean procedures involved, hence our desire to ensure that people are able to benefit from investments.

”With that, we can increase investor confidence. We will look at the processes involved and streamline them to ensure that investors are able to get their money without much difficulties. “When that happens people can be motivated to come back to the market. Unless we are able to attract people back, we cannot get the capital market that we can be proud of.

“We should make our local individual investors the key to succeed in our quest to rebound the market. Local investors don’t have anywhere to go to, and as long as they trust us, they will remain.” He stated that the commission had zero tolerance for sharp practices in the capital market and urged stakeholders to ensure that they operate according to laid down rules and regulations.

“We will not condone sharp practices in the market, we will ensure that everyone plays by the rules as that is one of the ways we can attract these investors. Investors need to be protected, once we can do that, we will be able to take our market to greater heights,”he noted.

He further stated that investor protection would be at the centre of the initiatives of the new management warning that any operator that short-changes investors would not go Scott free.

“Retail investors are key to the development of the capital market in Nigeria and we want to assure investors that this market is for them and we are ready to do everything to ensure that we increase investor enlightenment through education, robust regulation and fair dealing. “We have robust rules and regulations guiding conduct in the capital market.

We therefore urge operators to obey these rules, but for those that want to defraud investors, there would be no respite because we are ready to fight market manipulation and sharp practices, anyone that flouts our rules will be made to face the consequences of their actions” he stated.

Yuguda further urged investors to key into the various initiatives already rolled out by the Commission including e-dividend, regularisation of multiple accounts, Direct Cash Settlement among others in other to have the benefit of their investments.

The SEC boss stated that the Commission introduced a forbearance window to enable investors that bought shares with different names to regularise their accounts in order to reduce the quantum of unclaimed dividends in the capital market.

He said: “We have told them that there is no penalty for doing so, as the SEC is not prosecuting anybody. All we want is for them to be able to get the benefits of their investments.

However, many people have still not been able to claim their dividends because some of them have forgotten the names they used while others have not been able to prove to their stockbrokers that they are the owners of the shares.

“The SEC has given such shareholders amnesty to go and claim their shares and as people are claiming those shares, unclaimed dividends number will go down. On our part, we will continue to persuade investors to regularise their accounts in order to curb the problem of unclaimed dividends.”

Last line

For the nation’s capital market to enjoy more retail investors’ participation, the regulators should ensure the much needed sanity as both local and foreign investors would feel protected and confident to participate when a market is perceived to be fair, efficient and transparent under a strong enforcement regime.

