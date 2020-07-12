News

Making history: US Navy welcomes first black female tactical aircraft pilot

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

The US Navy has welcomed its first black female tactical aircraft pilot.
Lieutenant JG (junior grade) Madeline Swegle has completed naval flight school and will be awarded her flight officer insignia, known as Wings Of Gold, later this month.
The Naval Air Training Command said on Twitter that Lt JG Swegle is the Navy’s first known black female TACAIR (Tactical Aircraft) pilot, reports Sky News.
She is from Burke, Virginia, and graduated from the US Naval Academy in 2017, according to US military publication Stars And Stripes.
She is assigned to the Redhawks of Training Squadron 21 in Kingsville, Texas.
Swegle’s sister Sophie shared the navy’s post on Twitter, writing: “Just my older sister being a boss every day of her life. Proud of her doesn’t even cover it”.
Naval aviation is dominated by white men – according to a Military.com investigation in 2018, there were only 26 black pilots out of the 1,404 who flew the F/A-18 and less than 2% of all pilots on jet platforms were black.
Last month the navy announced a task force to look at racism, sexism and other discrimination within its ranks.
Lt JG Swegle’s milestone comes after Rosemary Mariner in 1974 became the first woman to fly a tactical fighter jet, according to reports.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
News Top Stories

Borno: FG flag’s off reconstruction of 10,000 mass houses

Posted on Author Ahmed Miringa

The Federal Government has launched a ground breaking of the 10,000 mass houses for the rebuilding of areas destroyed by Boko Haram insurgency in Borno State. While speaking at the ground breaking of 10,000 mass houses for the victims of Boko Haram insurgency held in Ngom village of Mafa Local Government Area yesterday, the Minister […]
News

Ajimobi’s family postpones burial of ex-Oyo gov

Posted on Author Ndubuisi Ugah, Johnchuks Onuanyim, Kunle Olayeni, Chukwu David, Regina Otokp, Sola Adeyemo and Adewale Momoh

Lawan, Omo-Agege, APC govs condole with Oyo govt, family The family of the former governor of Oyo State, late Senator Abiola Ajimobi, yesterday announced the postponement of the funeral rites of the former governor, which was allegedly fixed for yesterday (Friday). There were reports on Thursday evening that the former governor will be buried in […]
News

WHO concerned over COVID-19 impact on women, girls in Africa

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Regina Otokpa Abuja The World Health Organisation (WHO) yesterday raised concerns over the worsening impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on women and girls in Africa. WHO’s Regional Director for Africa, Dr Matshidiso Moeti, disclosed that due to the pandemic, women were confronted with higher risks of gender-based violence, health emergencies, reduced access to health services, […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: