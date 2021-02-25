Making Internet safe for children

Nigeria recently joined the rest of the world in marking the 2021 World Safer Internet Day, a day set aside to raise awareness about online safety. Beyond the single-day event, SAMSON AKINTARO, in this report, examines how the country has fared in making the Internet safe, especially for children

Since the outbreak of COVID- 19 last year, the Internet has become a necessity for all households, including children, who now connect online with their schools and teachers for remote learning. This, however, comes with a lot of risks as the Internet all over the world is replete with lots of dubious characters marauding cyberspace for whom to attack. As of December 2020, Nigeria’s Internet subscriptions stood at 154 million, according to data from the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC). Last year alone, the mobile network operators recorded over 27 million new Internet users, indicating that more Nigerians and, expectedly, from the younger generation, are hooking up to the Internet every day. In its pragmatic approach to regulation, NCC had, long before now, released an Internet Code of Practice for all service providers in the country, detailing among other things, steps to protect minors online. This and several other efforts in this regard were accentuated at this year’s celebration of the World Safer Internet Day. The day, which is marked on February 9 every year, brings to the consciousness of everyone the need to stay safe online, with a special focus on educating the younger ones who may still be naive about the dangers lurking in cyberspace.

Landmark event

Over the years, Safer Internet Day has become a landmark event in the online safety calendar events. The year 2021 saw the 18th celebration with actions across the globe, which started as an initiative of the EU Safe Borders project in 2004 and was taken up by the Insafe network as one of its earliest actions in 2005. Safer Internet Day has grown beyond its traditional geographic zone and is now celebrated in approximately 170 countries worldwide and coordinated by the Insafe/INHOPE network. In Nigeria, the telecoms regulator, NCC, which is championing the cause of getting more Nigerians connected, is also leading the efforts to ensure online safety for children. The Commission on February 9, 2021, joined the rest of the world to celebrate the Africa Safer Internet Day (ASID), which is the continent’s version of the World Safer Internet Day (WSID). In marking the Day with the theme “Positioning and Partnering for Child Online Protection,” NCC’s representatives visited secondary schools in Abuja and Lagos to sensitise and educate students, on how they can use the internet productively, avoid being victims of all forms of cybercrime, and deal with cases of cyberbullying. The schools include Model Secondary School, and Government Science Secondary School, both in Maitama, Abuja; and Kuramo Junior College and Victoria Island Junior Secondary School, both in Victoria Island, Lagos.

Online manipulation

The Internet criminals adopt several styles, which include reconnaissance, social engineering or catfishing, grooming, sexting, sextortion, and consuming to exploit children online. Perpetrators of reconnaissance carry out online searches and visits various online forums to identify which platforms they can join and can conceal themselves and identify vulnerable children. For social engineering or catfishing, the perpetrator uses a false identity, and tricks on the child to reveal personal information about themselves and their families that could be used on the victims. Grooming perpetrators use deception to gather intelligence about the child to build emotional relationships, trust, and affection to manipulate, exploit and abuse the victims later. Those, who engage in sexting, use force, bribes, tricks, and persuasion to get the victims online and into sexually explicit acts. They connect via smartphones with webcams to share sexually explicit photos, images, and livestreaming of themselves and the child inappropriately either off or online.

Sextortion

Perpetrators use threats to try to extort money, information, or sexual favours from their victims by threatening to reveal their sexually explicit activities that they have secretly recorded unlawfully on social media.

Educating the students

Addressing some of the students of Government Science Secondary School, Abuja, Deputy Director, New Media and Informa-tion Security at NCC, Tokunbo Oyeleye, stated that this year’s theme was in sync with one of the focus areas of NCC with respect to child online protection, noting that the commission constantly sensitises young Nigerians on cybersecurity and its applications. She further explained that the concern over child online protection should not be limited to arresting the perpetrators, but should be more of providing education and counselling that may assist in minimising the harm on younger Internet users. Meanwhile, at the Lagos event, Nkechi Obiekwe, Controller, NCC Lagos Zonal Office, said the protection and safety of children while they access the internet was a shared responsibility. She added that internet penetration permeated every aspect of life and adoption of the internet presents opportunities for learning. Earlier, in a presentation, Chioma Ibe, a Principal Manager in NCC, spoke on cyberbullying and signs to watch out for. She also highlighted ways to resist online bullying and the importance of reporting cases of cyberbullying to relevant authorities. “Online bullying can have a devastating impact on young people, whose online life is a key part of their identity and how they interact socially. Cyberbullying takes many forms, such as sending abusive messages, hurtful images or videos, nasty online gossip, excluding or humiliating others, or creating fake accounts in someone’s name to trick or humiliate them,” Ibe said. Also contributing to the discussion, Chukwuemeka Monyei, the Executive Director, Like-a-Palm- Tree Foundation, educated the students on how to mute conversation with, unfollow, block, and report anybody who engages in an act of cyberbullying toward them as a way of protecting themselves. Oyeleye urged the students to share the knowledge they have gained during the programme with their friends and relatives towards ensuring a safer internet for all. Pamphlets with salient printed information on child online protection, with emphasis on cyberbullying, were distributed to the students across the four schools.

Internet code of practice

Beyond the annual celebration to raise awareness, the telecoms regulator has long ago released an industry code of practice for all Internet Service Providers (ISPs) in the country, with specific provisions for children protection online. The regulation mandates all service providers to make provisions for the reporting of child sex abuse content on their networks, as well as provide parental control measures. “An Internet Access Service Provider shall provide clear and adequate directions to its customers for reporting child sexual abuse content to the Commission. An Internet Access Service Provider shall have measures in place for the immediate blocking of access to child sexual abuse content, once notified by the Commission. “Parental Control Measures (PCMs), such as content filters, usage monitoring tools, and usage control tools, shall be offered either directly to customers or via the provision of information in a reasonably prominent position on the Internet Access Service Provider’s website regarding third-party websites that provide a means for consumers to have access to or acquire parental control tools. Where an Internet Access Service Provider provides PCMs directly to customers, the Internet Access Service Provider shall take reasonable steps to ensure that the customer is advised, at the point of sale, methods by which the PCMs can be regularly updated, and further, where information can be obtained regarding the continuing availability of the PCMs,” the code states.

Advice to parents

At the beginning of the pandemic last year, the telecoms regulator had called the attention of all parents to the need to be extra vigilant as their children go on the Internet. While noting that the fusion of children and the Internet has not given birth to new concerns as is widely perceived, the Commission said “it has magnified the critical need for parents and caregivers to step up to the new norms of Online Life for Children, thus the need for Online Parenting. “Concerns of safety and privacy have been with us from the beginning of time. What has changed, however, is the invisible and borderless nature of these concerns and the magnitude of the consequences when they occur. Parents have to contend with the overwhelming and scary possibility of a child being hurt by faceless individuals while surfing the internet, and a perceived inability/incapability to protect the child. “The good news is that the internet is not all gloom and doom. The internet is a world of endless possibilities waiting to be explored by young, adventurous, and impressionable minds. Undoubtedly, there are many great ways children can use connected devices to learn and play, but there are also risks. “With the right tools and strategy, parents and caregivers have the opportunity to support and guide children to avoid online risks and have safer experiences,” the commission advised.

Last line

While the adults on the Internet may be able to take care of themselves, the same cannot be said of children who are still oblivious of the dangers and risks lurking behind the Internet. Following the regulatory guidelines and advice provided by the NCC, parents, and guardians also have huge responsibilities to make the Internet safe for their children.

