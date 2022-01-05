Making New Year resolutions amid tech era

The long-awaited 2022 is already here with us. Just like an odyssey, the beginning of every year is invariably accompanied with influx of fresh dreams, concepts, anticipations, or plans, either as an individual or entity. It’s imperative to acknowledge that towards actualization of these wishes, the bearer is expected to inculcate reasonable resolutions into his or her life to enable him/her stick to the rules as the journey progresses. The resolution would serve as a viable guide as you pursue the dream vigorously. One thing we must take into cognizance is that two major factors – altitude and attitude – determine the realization of any plan at all times.

The former, which literally means the distance you are meant to cover during the journey, cannot be actualized if proper planning is taken for granted; secondly, you must follow the apt route for you to get to the anticipated destination. The latter, which signifies the lifestyle or policies of the plan bearer, is needed to enable him do the right thing while relating with his fellow humans whilst the odyssey is on.

One’s attitude indeed speaks volumes when pursuing anything whatsoever. Your attitude or character would make your partners – benefactors, colleagues, or associates, as the case may be – give you the required support or attention when need be.

It would equally put you in a form that would enable you apply the overall needed strategies adequately. For instance, if you are used to drinking indiscriminately, such attitude could ruin your plans, because it can make you not to concentrate, or do the right thing, as well as make your intending partners detest your person, thus wouldn’t like to work or cooperate with you. A bad attitude would make the journey crash along the line owing to your inability to relate well with your fellow travellers.

A bad attitude is simply like a flat tyre; it can never go anywhere until you change it irrespective of the circumstance. In view of this, a sound resolution serves as a recipe to a viable plan or concept. Having initiated a plan in accordance with your dreams or wishes, courtesy demands that you draw good resolutions that would help to reshape your attitudes. Opinion The proposed resolutions must be in respect of your flaws, and not that of your relatives or friends. Hence, you must design a resolution that would suit your person. Don’t make resolutions in line with what others are making.

It ought to be done to address your shortcomings, and not that of others. Since a dream/wish is expected to beget a plan, it’s needless to state that a dream without adequate resolutions is seemingly meaningless or would remain futile. So, as every year often unveils a distinct dream, it is worthy of note that the dream might suffer a severe setback in the process if its bearer fails to summon good resolutions prior to implementing the strategies begotten by the plan. In other words, without a resolution, a dream is virtually useless, and vice-versa. It suffices to say that dream and resolution are interwoven.

But it takes only a sound resolution for a dream to excel as expected. Though making a resolution is very crucial, it’s noteworthy that sustaining it is a different issue entirely. Several factors – including influence, environment and idleness – serve as a deterrent toward the sustenance of any resolution. The company you keep can jeopardize your chances of maintaining your resolution due to influence.

So, as you make a resolution, you ought to endeavour to delete some names from your friendship list. In the same vein, in his words, the great philosopher, Karl Marx stated that ‘Environment determines the action of the mind’. I strongly concur with this ancient assertion. Where you live or the place you found yourself at a given time plays a key role in keeping a resolution. Also, idleness on its part can also contribute negatively to the sustenance of a certain set of resolutions.

The saying that ‘An idle mind is the devil’s workshop’ is enough reason to worry. A well conceived concept can be bedevilled by idleness. It’s noteworthy that all forms of challenges can pose threat to any kind of resolution regardless of the level of determination of the bearer. This implies a certain challenge can constitute nuisance in the long run, thus can destruct the wholesomeness of the journey in question. In some cases, such a circumstance makes it so difficult for one to make a resolution let alone sustain it. Making resolutions amid challenges might seem very tough but there’s need to comprehend that such a challenge can be subdued if the needful is done.

In a situation of this kind, one who truly intends to make as well as keep a resolution is required to be resolute and resilient at all cost. Inter alia, you are required to be deeply prayerful and faithful. You must build your spiritual life to the core and never depart from your faith. Prayer is as powerful as faith, but always note that the latter is arguably more powerful.

However, it’s worth noting that a certain challenge might be to your advantage. Those whom their flaw is about debauchery ought to see a challenge such as financial incapacitation as a blessing in disguise. This condition would enable such persons to go only for their needs, not wants. Above all, taking into cognizance that we are currently in the era of technology, it’s imperative for us – either as individual or entity – to consider inculcating the said tool in the activities to be carried out within this 2022. As we make efforts to diversify our sources of income, must not fail to embrace the existence of technology, since it’s obvious that most thriving businesses at the moment are mainly dependent on tech measures. So, as we rigourously make our respective New Year resolutions, everyone is urged to fully acknowledge the current inevitable impact of technology on mankind’s activities.

Nigeria as a country, must therefore, think wisely in this direction as the concerned authorities are apparently working towards a better phase of the country. Hence, they must acknowledge that only a sound resolution as regards tech measures can guarantee a great future for the acclaimed Africa’s giant. In view of the above, moving forward, technology ought to be treated as priority in our respective frantic efforts to get it right or make amends. Think about it!

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...