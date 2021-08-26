Making Nigeria Safe for Democracy

‘How to make Nigeria safe for democracy’ is certainly a poser bound to agitate and task all enlightened minds. The poser is neither given to an easy solution nor the task one which can be accomplished by the flourish of a magic wand. It is only the concerted and honest efforts of Nigerians that can make us wade through the rough challenges ahead and consequently establish a firm foundation for democracy and constitutionalism.

The poser itself admits the existence of the problem of instability and dysfunctionality of Nigerian state, its constitutional framework and democratic institutions and processes in the polity and it is only when the root causes of those problems are identified that one can safely proffer solutions that may guarantee the proper rooting and blossoming of democracy in Nigeria.

The root causes can be traced to the socio-political and economic condition of the country prior to, and after independence. And it is the neglect and/or refusal to address them that has sustained Nigeria’s seemingly intractable vicious circle of political and constitutional instability.

To start with, we proceed by considering the socio-cultural and political condition of Nigeria before and after independence in 1960. Nigeria is an amalgam of ‘nations’, or better still, ethnic nationalities each with a distinct socio-cultural and political institutions and practices.

The British, in an effort to create a dominion amenable to capitalist exploitations wielded these nationalities into a single modern state due mainly to inadequate human and material resources to maintain separate administrative sections. And even after this political masterstroke no genuine effort was made to foster unity and spirit of oneness as their policy of indirect rule, that is each unit growing at its own pace and on resources and institutions at its disposal, was antithetical to unity and oneness.

At the various Constitutional Conferences, especially that of 1951 and 1958 preceding Independence, the leaders did not pretend that the problem of seemingly irreconcilable differences of our socio-cultural and political background did not exist.

At least it was on record that two of the leaders were credited with the following dicta, “Nigeria is a mere geographical expression” and “God did not create Nigeria, Britain did.” All these outbursts showed lack of faith and trust in the formation of Nigerian nation by those leaders. After Independence, these fears were carried over.

As a short cut to political power, these fears were played upon by the leaders thus exacerbating the ethnic and religious differences existing in the polity instead of finding ways to banish them. In dealing with these problems, the Nigerian state should adopt two major channels – political and economic in effort to create the enabling environment for the sustenance of democracy. The political solution requires a strong political will which is shorn of the oft-exhibited political cosmetics and tokenistic gestures.

This political option might not be different from the so called National Conference in so far as the latter is devoid of parochial tendencies. The political solution will require a secular Constitution in words and indeed. It does not admit of a situation where one religion is accorded prominence through the back door. To this end, the state should hands-off the pilgrims’ boards and their affairs and concentrate only on the welfare of such pilgrims while in foreign lands. The treatment accorded them should not be different from that extended to ordinary travellers overseas.

The social objective of the country should be to establish an egalitarian society founded on the triple pillars of truth, justice and equality. It requires that all the component units be treated fairly equally and none be accorded special status.

For example, the principle of ‘disadvantaged area’ in the formulation and execution of education policy should not be used to hold down any progressive part of the country as this will breed mediocrity and engender a sense of alienation in the so called ‘advantaged areas’. This practice is uncalled for as the ‘disadvantaged area’s handicap, if any, was not attributable to the other units officially adjudged “advantaged.” Rather there should a carefully planned interventionist measures to ameliorate the conditions of the disadvantaged people.

A programme such as the above stated measure does not admit of “mediocrity and nepotism inherent in the “quota system” which is already established to be incompatible with the policy of ‘federal character’ which recognizes merit. That no tribe or ethnic group should be treated in such a way as to engender the feeling of superiority or inferiority no matter how big or small. That the principle of federal character must be applied strictly to the recruitment and promotion in the armed forces. All official matters in this regard should be declassified as official secret.

The minority question must be revisited and their fears addressed in such a way that no political alienation is allowed to take root. Also the problems of the oil and minerals producing areas must be tackled by entrenching fiscal federalism to accelerate economic and social development in the area and the country as a whole and to fairly compensate those that suffer environmental degradation. Also environmental safeguards must be put in place. To further promote national integration; residence and state of birth should be the basis for subscription for the status of ‘state of origin’. For instance, a five year continuous residence in any state within the federation with an established evidence of a consistent performance of civic obligations in that particular state should entitle one to that status of an indigene with all the rights, privileges and duties attaching thereto.

It shall also be the inalienable right under the Fundamental Rights provisions of the Constitution guaranteeing rights of movement and association for every Nigerian to change his state of origin as the law may prescribe. The state should encourage the growth and vibrancy of the press and the pressure groups because they act as the bridge between the government and the governed.

They act as vehicle for information and enlightenment to the government and the governed, especially in time of trouble such as coup d’état or electoral frauds they can be of immense assistance by using their well organized machinery in whipping up democratic sentiments against the putschists and the electoral fraudsters.

In fact, they act as vanguards of any civilized society. The shape of what the third republic pressure group will look like is better imagined from the activities of the Civil Liberties Organization (CLO), Campaign for the Defence of Human Rights (CDHR), Campaign for Democracy (CD), United Defenders of Democracy (UDD), Students’ Unions, Gani Fawehinmi Solidarity Association (GFSA), etc. It is hoped that they will act as a bulwark or a check against the excesses in a despotic and dictatorial regime such as the current one. In order to safeguard the republic from the disruptive effects of social unrests arising from poor economic conditions, the government must strike a balance between market economy and state control.

The present privatization of the commanding heights of the economy and commercialization of all social services is one that will pose a grave danger to the sustenance of democracy. Nigeria should not copy the advanced economies where their citizens have the means of affording the commercialized services due to the availability of well-paying jobs and in some cases social security where there is no job. In Nigeria, the jobs are not there and the crudest of social security is non-existent. So, I do not know how an average Nigerian can cope with such privatized and commercialized economy.

The Nigerian government should do well not to hearken to the IMF entreaties to hands-off all social services and to remove the so called subsidies. The State should continue to participate in the provision of core-social services like education, health, and transportation, etc until such a time the economy can admit a wholesale adoption of the Western brand of market economy.

