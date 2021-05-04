Making our elections more credible

As preparations for the 2023 general elections gain momentum, various pressure groups have commenced advocacy for electoral reforms in the country. DEBORAH OCHENI reports

Among the various advocacy group is the Election Network which organised the media screening of a documentary recently in Abuja.

The documentary tagged: “Left Behind” showcased data on previous elections and how many Nigerians were unable to exercise their constitutional rights to choose those who govern the country.

The group identified electoral violence as a major setback to previous elections and urged the National Assembly to ensure the passage of the Electoral Offences Commission to prosecute all those who perpetrate violence during the elections.

Speaking on the essence of the proposed commission, the Editor, Election Network, Asari Ndem, asserted that the 2019 elections were a setback for Nigeria’s electoral and democratic framework.

“The 2019 elections were a setback for Nigeria’s electoral and democratic framework. Officially, over 80 million Nigerians collected their voter cards from INEC but only about 30 per cent of those people voted during the elections, the lowest recorded voter turnout in the history of Nigeria’s democracy.

“We wanted to understand why this had happened, to enable us to make submissions to policymakers on how this level of failure can be avoided in coming elections. So, we decided to talk to the people,” she said. Ndem said the documentary was conceived to show the impact of violence on elections in Nigeria and demonstrate how elimination if violence could lead to free, fair and credible polls.

“In Left Behind documentary, we interviewed Nigerians who were unable to or chose not to vote during the 2019 elections. We found that these Nigerians were stalled by factors like administrative shortcomings, intimidation, and violence. But what stood out the most is violence.

“Between 2003 and 2019 alone, over 1932 electoral-violence related deaths were recorded, with 626 of these deaths occurring in 2019 alone To paraphrase one of our expert interviewees, we attribute the low voter turnout to voter apathy but what really exists is voter fear; fear of intimidation and violence.

The presence of heavy military and police personnel in certain regions aggravated this fear and prevented people from voting. In the 2019 general elections, there were at least 13 incidences of electoral violence as a result of military presence at polling units,” she said.

According to Ndem, other barriers to voting were technical and administrative issues like the failure of card readers, and the lack of provisions for people living with disabilities. In light of these findings, the group made a series of proposals for electoral reforms ahead of the next general elections. It pushed for the passage of the Electoral Act Amendment Bill which has been pending before the National Assembly for several months.

The law, when passed, will help put in check several irregularities but more importantly, give way for the full implementation of electronic voting during elections.

Secondly, the group also proposed for Electronic Accreditation, Voting and Collation to ensure credibility in the voting system, accreditation, voting and collation need to be done electronically to avoid errors and to also trace malpractices in the system.

They also proposed the prosecution of electoral offenders, arguing that snatching of ballot box es and other election-related offences are common features during elections in Nigeria.

They lamented that these acts often go unpunished. “We encourage parliament to pass the bill for the enactment of the National Electoral Offences Commission, to ensure that electoral offenders are punished,” Ndem.said.

The group observed that many voters were disenfranchised because they had registered in different places from where they currently live. In order to avoid this challenge, the said it was important to ensure that voter cards were not only transferable but flexible in terms of usage.

They proposed that a Nigerian should be able to vote anywhere they live or work during elections instead of being tied down to a particular location. “The inclusion of people living with disabilities in the voting process should not be treated as an afterthought.

Their needs should be included during election planning to ensure they are able to adequately exercise their rights. “Lastly, an embargo should be placed on the ability of political office holders to make financial transactions close to the elections.

There should be financial accountability,” Ndem said. She emphasized that with these proposed reforms and the screening of the documentary, it is expected that the National Assembly would enact policy changes that creates sustainable improvement to the Nigerian electoral ecosystem and contributes to the strengthening of our democracy.

She urged Nigerians to ensure that the ongoing electoral reforms succeeded in Nigeria.

“During the Endsars protest, a lot of people were out of the street, they were afraid for their lives but they realized that their fears were smaller than the change they need to enact and that is the kind of sensitization we need to push for election and voting, we need people to understand that it is not just coming out to vote, it is basically about your livelihood for the next couple of years.

We really need to let people know that it goes beyond just voting, it’s a fight for your life. “Even in the international law, when a country or two is at war, there are certain elements in the society that are allowed to move regardless, that is the press and the emergency service providers.

So, if there are cases of violence and someone gets shot in the process, it should make sense that there are ambulances and health personal are allowed to move during that time to save lives,” she said.

