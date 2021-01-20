Arts & Entertainments

Making science common sense

Posted on Author Tony Okuyeme Comment(0)

How has vaccination, the scientific method of preventing poliomyelitis and a new way of looking at the disease, become a part of common sense? Indeed, concerns over the safety of vaccines have been the subject of intellectual discourse and research since 1709 when Edward Jenner, a country doctor living in Berkley, England conducted the first vaccination by taking pus from a cowpox lesion on a milkmaids hand and using it to inoculate an eight-year-old James Phillips.

In this seminal book, Living Science & Miracles, the author, Bankole Falade, PhD, a scientist, journalist and social psychologist with interest in science, religion and public life, media and communication studies and research methodology, provides a historical background of vaccination controversies from all over the world including Brazil, Kenya, Tanzania, Cameroun, United Kingdom and the United States. Specifically, it examines how the OPV controversy evolved and compares this with others in history.

It also studies the relationship between religious beliefs, knowledge, and attitudes to science. Divided into eight chapters and Appendixes, the 186-page book, published by Promisedland Communications Ltd, examines media coverage of the oral polio vaccine from 2001 – 2009 in Nigeria, to identify representation and how they were formed, discarded or sustained in the process of sense making. The author also contextualizes the vaccine coverage against the backdrop of the image of science in the media in the same decade.

Another part of the book, which is further divided into five sections – A, B, C, D and E – features the findings of a survey of knowledge, attitudes, interests and being informed which maps the culture of science and its relationship with religious beliefs. In chapter one, titled “God, god, democracy and science” In chapter one, titled “God, god, democracy and science”, the author contextualizes the emergence of religious, tribal, and democratic pluralism, as it also relates to the questions: What is the relationship between science and religion? How does the familiar affect the acceptance of the unfamiliar? “Patterns of vaccination resistance” is the focus of chapter two, in which he looks at ‘Vaccination resistance in Northern Nigeria: 2001 to 2009’, and other grounds for resistance to vaccines; ‘Vaccines as victims of scientific success’; as well as theoretical approach.

In chapter three, the book focuses on ‘Making science common sense’, as it examines such issues as “Science and religion: conflict or coexistence?” He also examines various approaches, namely: The engineering approach; The scientific establishment approach; Science policy and democratic gover-nance; The social representations approach, which looks at relationship between science and common sense, as well as science and the new common sense; Cognitive polyphasia or cognitive dissonance; Social representations and mass media; Social representations, risk perception and PUS. Chapter four examines the mass media coverage of the Oral Polio Vaccine (OPC) controversy – the Intensity of coverage and disease influence;

The themes and actors in the debate; Qualitative analysis of themes Relationship of actors, theme and valuation; and The media and the OPV controversy. Science in the Nigerian public sphere is the focus of chapter five. The author posits that “the media are pen spaces for symbolic social struggles for the meaning of objects in our globalized news world… The place of science is a measure of its acceptance as well as a society’s aspiration and fears.

While chapters six dwells on “The mediating effect of religion on attitudes to science”, chapter seven looks at “Living with God, gods, and science”. The author extrapolates that “experience and storytelling are the driving forces for common sense and to change certain practices, such as resistance to vaccination (or any scientific phenomenon), there needs to access to more positive experiences with science to fill the story mill.

The more positive experiences the people of Nigeria have with science, the more goodwill they may bestow on it and the more faith people will have in it for understanding and resolving some of the issues in their daily lives.”

The value we ascribe to science indeed depends on what the society thinks of it and this is anchored on perceptions of the source and message, context, culture, and communication practices, notes the author in chapter eight which focuses on ‘Science and the new common sense’.

He also examines the representations and the oral polio vaccine controversy; science in the media; survey of science in the Nigerian society; living with faith in science and religion; and policy implications of findings.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Arts & Entertainments

BBNaija winner, Laycon, become GOtv brand ambassador

Posted on Author EDWIN USOBOH

BBNaija Lockdown edition winner, Olamilekan Agbeleshe popularly known as Laycon, has been unveiled as GOtv Nigeria latest brand ambassador at an event to launch Multi- Choice’s festive season campaign. The pop culture sensation who captivated hearts during his time in the BBNaija house and gained a huge fan base will star in the brand’s festive […]
Arts & Entertainments

In Benin, thunderous ovation for rising African voice, Aduke

Posted on Author Tony Okuyeme

It was yet another honour for Nigerian singer, songwriter, bandleader and actor, Ayobamidele ‘Aduke’ Aladekomo, popularly known as Aduke. She received a special prize for ‘Rising Africa Star in the Diaspora’ at the 14th annual SICA Awards in Cotonou, Benin Republic, last month. The award marks yet another plaudit to a resourceful artiste whose career […]
Arts & Entertainments

JUST IN: Nollywood star, Omotola, tests positive for COVID-19

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Nollywood actress Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde has revealed she has contracted coronavirus disease (COVID-19). Popularly called ‘Omosexy’, the 42-year-old said in an Instagram post on Saturday that she is now recuperating in isolation. “Hello all, I know most of you have been wondering where I’ve been. Well, I contracted COVID. I have been ill in Isolation and […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica