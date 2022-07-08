Making the Peter Obi revolution work

T he Nigerian political system has practically been without any positive ideology since independence. This factor was responsible for the leadership failure which has been the bane of the Nigerian nation. From the Balewa administration through the Gowon regime, which problem was how to spend her money, to the present lethargic Buhari administration, every administration has failed Nigerians. Nigerian citizens were forced by years of frustrations into condoning the excesses or weaknesses of successive Nigerian leaders. With time, the condemnation of Nigerians degenerated into deep conspiracy which made public office-holders unaccountable to the people.

Rather than public office-holders seeing themselves as servants of the people, they became the masters of the people. This role reversal between public office-holders and the people was the cancer that killed Nigerian institutions and gave rise to individuals who are stronger and richer than Nigeria’s public institutions. Before long, every Nigerian, great or small, home and abroad became a victim of the failed Nigerian system.

Yes, Nigeria as a nation has failed and all her citizens are victims! Both the Nigerian president who depends on medical tourism to treat headaches and the pregnant woman in the Nigerian pastoral community who has no medical facility to access for ante-natal care are victims of the failed Nigerian system. Senator Ike Ekweremadu and David Nwamini Ukpo who are embroiled in an organ harvest criminal prosecution in faraway UK classically represent the two extremes of the victims of the failed Nigerian system offshore. Nigerian undergraduates whose academic careers have been put at abeyance by the fivemonth old unabating strike action by the Academic Staff Union of Universities, ASUU, and the Nigerian youths whose destinies and hopes to work and earn descent living have been ruined by the massive closure of industries and the decimation of Nigeria to a mere consumer nation which imports everything are all victims of the failed Nigerian system.

The great number of Nigerian girls and boys who trek across the deserts in search of greener pastures but end up in the slave camps and prostitution rings where they are abused and oftentimes die unmourned are all victims of the failed Nigerian system. Nigeria has been a study in pejoration until the National Assembly made the positive ‘mistake’ of enacting Electoral Act 2022 which brought improvements like bi-modal voter accreditation system, B-VAS, and electronic transmission of election results into the electoral system. These clauses which promise to make votes count has reawakened the interests of Nigerians in the electoral system hence the stampedes witnessed at voters registration points across the country and the declaration of presidential interests by a decent politician like Mr. Peter Obi.

The emergence of Peter Obi as a presidential candidate has continued to unsettle the entire Nigerian political constituency which has made concerted efforts to halt Peter Obi’s significantly decent, visionary, non-conformist and irresistibly attractive project. From all indications, the Peter Obi presidential project represents the leadership that Nigerians crave for because it is a marked departure from the establishment fraud witnessed in Nigeria since 1960 in the name of leadership.

The massive acceptance of the Peter Obi presidential project otherwise known as the “Obi-dient” political revolution across geo-political, religious, tribal and age divides has generated great envy for Peter Obi and his project on one hand; and united the rest of the elite political class on the other hand in a negative political selfdefence bid designed to shoot down and render the Peter Obi political revolution stillborn. The unnecessary jibes and snubs from Sowore, Mbaka, Melaye, Kwankwaso and several others were all done in the pursuit of the common purpose of neutralizing the popularity of Mr. Peter Obi and his Obi-dient project.

However, the resilience and unflinching devotion of Nigerian youths and other supporters of the Peter Obi revolution in promoting the project on media spaces and in replying to swipes on Mr. Peter Obi deserves commendation. Their knack for proselytizing is quite enviable. Having said these, it is necessary to say that there is need to feed the Peter Obi political revolution with Obi-dient candidates especially for national and state assembly seats. This is necessary because most of the issues which stall the growth and development of Nigeria which Peter Obi is coming to address are entrenched in the Nigerian constitution.

Therefore, the anticipated Obi presidency will require the necessary support from the appropriate number of federal and state legislators to bring the transformation he represents. Care should be taken to ensure that candidates so chosen must not be opportunists who want to ride on the back of the “Obi-dient” revolution to power; rather, they should be people who share the “Obi-dient” political ideology and zeal to revive Nigeria. Leadership as we know is a collaborative venture and no one person, not even Peter Obi, can do it alone. Peter Obi at best is an ideal democrat in Nigeria’s fledgling democracy; and not an aspiring dictator or emperor. Supporters of Obi have a duty to feed his project with committed lieutenants who will help him deliver in the collaborative venture which the Nigeria project is.

