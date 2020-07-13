Makinwa: Finidi, other ex-Eagles’ stars can boost NPFL

Chief Coach of Katsina United FC, Henry Makinwa, has urged former Eagles stars who are into coaching to come back to the country and take up teams in the Nigeria Professional Football League.

Makinwa particularly called on former Eagles winger, Finidi George, to return home and prove himself with the rich coaching certificate he has.

The former Eagles striker was reacting to Finidi’s fears on the domestic football league about the welfare of players and coaches.

Makinwa noted that with some other ex-Eagles players currently handling different teams in the league, Finidi would be an additional boost to the league.

He said: “Finidi was a champions League winner with Ajax, he won the Nations Cup in 1994 and was also at the World Cup for Nigeria. He scored at USA ’94 for Nigeria and I believe with his pedigree, he could draw fans to the stadium for his team.

“Amokachi handled a team in the league and many people were rushing to the stadium to see his work. Ben Iroha, Nduka Ugbade and Austin Eguavoen too were in the NPFL as coaches.

For now, we have Kennedy Boboye, Imama Amakapabo also in the NPFL with me and we need more to boot the profile of the league.”

Makinwa argued that the problem in the domestic league is not enough to scare core professionals away from handling teams.

“If we all run away who will do the job? We can always do our best with these teams and who knows, this may lead to a national team call up,” he added.

The Katsina United tactician stressed that if top explayers come back home, they will be respected and would not face problem of welfare in any team.

Like this: Like Loading...