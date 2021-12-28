News

Maku blames greedy leaders for killings in North

Ex-Minister of Information Labaran Maku has blamed greedy leaders for incessant killings in the North. The All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) chief said this in his Christmas message. He said: “The war going on in the entire North today started in Nasarawa in February 2001 when so-called unknown gunmen murdered some Tiv people.

“The killing trend moved to somewhere in Taraba, then later to Plateau and Kaduna, and it spread to other parts of the North. Today, the entire North is at full-blown war.” The former APGA governorship candidate in Nasarawa State said it has become difficult to stop killings in the region because of politics, insecurity, ethnicity and religion. He said: “In a poor state like Nasarawa only one person is taking N300 million every month as a security vote. Calculate that in one year that is N3.6 billion every year; then multiply that in four years or eight years. “That is the insincerity we are talking about.

How can one person be taking N300 million every month as security vote yet people are being killed, farmers cannot go to their farms and nobody is arrested.” He called on citizens not to lose hope but continue to pray to God to give their leaders wisdom to make the right decisions.

 

