Makurdi hydropower plant’ll address power challenge –Minister

The Minister of Power Abubakar Aliyu has said the 1,650mw Makurdi Hydro Power Plant (MHPP) when completed will not only address the energy shortfall in the country but also mitigate flooding. Astatementby theBureau of Public Enterprises (BPE) said the minister spoke at the inauguration of the Project Steering Committee (PSC) for the concession of the Power Plant in Abuja. He stressed the Federal Government’s commitment to addressing the power challenges facing the country.

The Minister of Water Resources, SuleimanAdamu urgedallpowersectorplayers toworkinsynergytoachieve a stable power supply. BPE Director General Alex A. Okoh observed the severe shortages the country hassufferedinelectricitysupply in the last three decades, notingthatwithanestimated populationof over200million people, peak power production in 2022 hovered around 3,000 – 4,500 MW.

He said: “These shortages have had an extremely negative impact on the economy’s ability to grow and the people’s quality of life, hence the obvious need for serious interventions to remedy the situation.” According to him, the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) has projected an increase in electricity generation capacity to 25,000MW by the year 2025 with an estimated peak demand of 32,000MW.

