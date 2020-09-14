News

Malabu: Adoke asks Malami to caution FG’s lawyer over proceedings in Italian Court

Posted on Author Tunde Oyesina Abuja

A former Attorney General of Federation and Minister of Justice, Mohammed Adoke, SAN, has asked the present AGF, Abubakar Malami, SAN to caution the Federal Government’s lawyer in the ongoing proceedings against Shell and Eni and other named individuals before the Milan Court in Italy over the OPL 245 transactions.

 

Adoke stated his position in letter dated September 10, 2020 and titled: “Letter of complaint against the conduct of Mr Lucio Lucia, representing the Federal Government of Nigeria in the Milan proceedings against Shell, Eni and other individuals” and sent to Malami.

 

The former AGF however sought protection by the Federal Government through Malami from what he described as Lucia’s “deliberate false statements” at the Milan court.

 

Adoke alleged that Lucio Lucia, during the September 9, 2020 proceedings of the Milan court, made “deliberately false statements” portraying him to have been indicted in the OPL 245 transactions, also referred to as Malabu Oil scam.

 

He equally noted that Lucia made “bizarre and unfounded allegations” that he was extradited to Nigeria from Dubai to face corruption charges in relation to the OPL 245 transactions, “knowing fully that nothing of sort ever happened”.

 

He added that “with characteristic audacity, he carelessly reconstructed the evidence on my Mortgage transaction with Unity Bank Plc which is subject of ongoing criminal proceedings in Nigeria to suit his narrative”.

 

He further stated that Lucia was allowed to make the claim that he was indicted in the OPL 245 transactions, despite the fact that both Malami, and a former Minister of State for Petroleum, Dr Ibe Kachikwu, as serving cabinet members, had exonerated him of any wrongdoing in the transactions.

