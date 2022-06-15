Malabu: FG loses N706.72bn claim against JP Morgan Chase Bank

The Federal Government, yesterday, lost its $1.7 billion suit against JP Morgan Chase Bank over the transfer of proceeds from the sale of OPL 245, operated by Malabu Oil and Gas Limited to two oil multinationals in 2011.

In the judgement delivered by the Business and Property Courts of England and Wales, the Commercial Court said there was no proof that Nigeria was defrauded in the deal.

The Federal Government of Nigeria had sued JP Morgan on the grounds of “Quincecare duty”, alleging that the bank “ought to have known” that there was corruption and fraud in the transaction which saw Malabu Oil and Gas Limited sell its 100 per cent in OPL 245 to Shell and ENI for $1.1 billion. In presenting its case, Nigeria had argued that there were enough “red flags” for JP Morgan to have halted the transfers.

However, the bank rejected Nigeria’s claims, maintaining that all due processes were followed and money laundering checks were done in the course of the transaction. The bank also argued that the allegations of fraud only came up after a new government took over in Nigeria.

In the judgement, Sara Cockerill ruled that the Nigerian government could not prove that it was defrauded, saying it may be that with the benefitof hindsight, “JPMorgan would have done things differently” but declared that “noneof thesethingsindividually or collectively amount totriggeringand thenbreaching” thebank’sdutyof careto its client. Bloomberg reports that Cockerill said by the time of the 2013 payments, the bank was “on notice of a risk” of fraud.

“There was a risk – but it was, ontheevidence, nomore than a possibility based on a slim foundation,” she said. Recall that Shell and ENI had paid a total of $1.3 billion to Nigeria’s account at JP Morgan for Malabu Oil and Gas Limited, the original OPL 245 allottees, and $210 million as signature bonus to the Federal Government of Nigeria.

All attempts by Nigeria to prove that there was corruption in the OPL 245 deal have so far proved fruitless. AnItaliancourt, inMarch 2021, dismissed all charges of corruptioninthetransaction, discharging and acquitting all the defendants, including Shell, ENI and Dan Etete, the promoter of Malabu. The US Department of Justice (DoJ) previously investigated the OPL 245 deal and announced in October 2019 that it was closing the case.

In April 2020, the US SecuritiesandExchangeCommission also closed investigation into the controversial deal, after it could not prove fraud or corruption. In the JP Morgan case, Nigerian lawyers had alleged that Mohammed Bello Adoke, the former Attorney General of Federation and Ministerof Justice, when the transactionwasconcluded in 2011, wascorruptandthatthe entire deal was fraudulent.

Adoke had always denied any wrongdoing, alleging political persecution and maintaining that there is a grand conspiracy to twist a failed mortgage transaction he did in 2013 as evidence of the alleged corruption.

Citing proceedings from Nigerian courts, JP Morgan said that on April 13, 2018, “the Nigerian Federal High Court granted declarations to the effect that Adoke could not be held personally liable in respect of the payments to Malabu (and the giving of instructions to JPMC to make them) because he was merely carrying out the law ful directives and approvals of the President”. The bank said for Nigeria to make a case, it must prove that “Mr Adoke caused the ResolutionAgreementstobe concluded and the payment instructionsto beissued; and that he did so in exchange for bribes”.

It went on to say that the conclusionof theagreements was a substantial piece of government business which involved dozens of ministers and officials who are not alleged to have done anything wrong, hence Adoke was not personallyresponsible forthe agreement.

Speaking to the allegations of bribery against Adoke, the bank said Nigeria’s case “contains no particulars at all of any agreement or understanding pursuant to which he is alleged to have taken, or agreed to take, bribes”.

JP Morgan said “there is, in fact, a wealth of evidence which is inconsistent with the argument” Nigeria was making that Adoke colluded with Etete. ThebanksaidfromItalian court proceedings, Adoke, in fact, forcedEtetetoacceptthe $1.1 billion being offered for theoilblockbytheoilcompanies, otherwise government would take back the licence from him.

