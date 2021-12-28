Malami bags 79 awards, honours in 2021

The Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, has in the outgoing year, 2021, bagged no fewer than seventy nine awards for patriotic service, humanitarian intervention and nation building, conferred on him by various organisations and corporate bodies. This was disclosed yesterday by the Special Assistant on Media and Public Relations, Office of the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Dr. Umar Gwandu.

Gwandu said the nominations for the awards and honours received are a testimony to Malami’s selflessness and relentless commitment to public interest, rule of law and dispassionate approach to dispensation and administration of justice in the country. According to him: “A statistical breakdown on the development, from the Office of the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, indicated that during the first quarter of the year under review, 15 organisations sent in their notification for conferment of awards and honours to the minister. “While 26 organisations wrote between April and June, 18 others wrote letters of notification for the award of honour during the third quarter and 20 sent their nomination letters in the fourth quarters of 2021.”

