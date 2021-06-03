News

Malami denies Memo seeking suspension of Constitution

*Says: ‘It’s fabricated’

The Attorney General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami has reacted to a report that he wrote a memo to the President, Muhammadu Buhari, seeking the suspension of Nigeria’s constitution and a declaration of Martial law over rising Insecurity in the country.
AGF Malami described the report as ‘false’ and ‘fabricated’. This was conveyed in a statement, signed by his media aide, Umar Jibril Gwandu. The AGF maintained that he is pro-constitutional democracy. The statement read: “The attention of the Office of the Honourable Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, SAN has been drawn to a false and fictitious report alleging that there was a secret memo emanating from the Office to the Presidency.
“General publics are hereby asked to disregard the media report as fabrications of anti-constitutional democratic stability in Nigeria. Malami remains a true democrat who believes in rules of law and tenant of democracy and Constitutional order.
“The Office of the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice is a constitutionally recognised one with its role and responsibilities embedded in the constitution.
“It is antithetical to common sense to think that the holder of such coveted Office as the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice will stoop to what was printed by the media. The Government does not operate in secrecy as it is not a clandestine operation. Hence, Malami discharges his constitutionally recognized mandates in compliance with principles of transparency, openness and accountability.”

