Malami denies receiving N2bn from recovered loots

The Attorney General of the Federation (AGF) and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami (SAN), yesterday denied the allegations that N2 billion was paid to his office from the recovered funds. A statement issued by his media aide, Dr. Umar Jibrilu Gwandu, in Abuja, said prior to the repatriation of all the recovered assets, Nigeria and relevant nations have been signed Memorandum of Under standing (MoU) as to what the monies would be put to and the government has been working in compliance with all the provisions of multi-national agreements reached. It was on the bases of the application of the said funds in line with the agreements that Nigeria earns reputation among international committee of nations which translated into further recoveries. He said the Federal Government has a designated account at the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) for all recovered assets.
Related Articles
IGP bans FSARS, IRT, other squads from patrols
W orried by reported cases of professional misconduct occasioned by extortion, brutality and harassment, the Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Mr. Mohammed Adamu, has banned operatives of the dreaded Federal Special Anti-Robbery Squad (F-SARS) as well as the Special Tactical Squad (STS) from undertaking routine patrols across the country. Other tactical squads of the […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Taiwan bars arrivals from India amid coronavirus crisis
Taiwan will bar from Tuesday the entry of people who have been to India over the previous 14 days, Health Minister Chen Shih-chung said, the latest place to enforce curbs on travel from coronavirus-battered India. The Indian variant of the virus has reached at least 17 countries, including Britain, Iran and Switzerland, spurring several […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Sanwo-Olu swears-in 18 Perm Secs
About 400 top administrators in the Lagos State civil service are believed to have recently jostled for appointments by Governor Babajide Sanwo- Olu. A total of 65 of them lobbied to be appointed as the permanent secretaries in various ministries but only 18 of them were eventually appointed after a thorough screening, which included a […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)