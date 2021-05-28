Malami denies receiving N2bn from recovered loots

The Attorney General of the Federation (AGF) and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami (SAN), yesterday denied the allegations that N2 billion was paid to his office from the recovered funds. A statement issued by his media aide, Dr. Umar Jibrilu Gwandu, in Abuja, said prior to the repatriation of all the recovered assets, Nigeria and relevant nations have been signed Memorandum of Under standing (MoU) as to what the monies would be put to and the government has been working in compliance with all the provisions of multi-national agreements reached. It was on the bases of the application of the said funds in line with the agreements that Nigeria earns reputation among international committee of nations which translated into further recoveries. He said the Federal Government has a designated account at the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) for all recovered assets.

