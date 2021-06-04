News

Malami denies writing memo asking Buhari to suspend Constitution, declare martial law

The Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami (SAN) has denied that he wrote a secret memo and sent to President Muhammadu Buhari advising him to suspend the Constitution and declare Martial Law. Malami’s rebuttal followed an online publication which reported that the AGF had, in a leaked memo, advised Buhari to suspend the Constitution and operate a martial law.

Reacting through his Media Aide, Dr. Umar Gwandu, Malami said: “The attention of the Office of the Honourable Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, has been drawn to a false and fictitious report alleging that there was a secret memo emanating from the Office to the Presidency.” According to him, “General public is hereby asked to disregard the media report as fabrications of anti-constitutional democratic stability in Nigeria. “Malami remains a true democrat who believes in rule of law and tenant of democracy and Constitutional order.

“The Office of the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice is a constitutionally recognised one with its role and responsibilities embedded in the constitution. “It is antithetical to common sense to think that the holder of such coveted Office as the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice will stoop to what was printed by the media.

“The Government does not operate in secrecy as it is not a clandestine operation. Hence, Malami discharges his constitutionally recognized mandate in compliance with principles of transparency, openness and accountability.” In the said memo, Malami was reported have already written lengthy legal advice to the Nigerian president, urging him to move swiftly to suspend the fundamental rights of all Nigerians as guaranteed under Chapter IV of the Constitution.

