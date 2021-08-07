News

Malami donates drugs to Kebbi Communities to fight cholera outbreak

Posted on Author Ahmed Idris Comment(0)

Minister of Justice, Abubakar Jika Malami has donated drugs and medical equipment worth millions of naira to cholera infested communities in Kebbi State. Malami who made the donations through his NGO called Khadimiyya for Justice and Development Initiative, noted that the drugs donated will go a long way in fighting the menace and protect lives of children. A statement signed by the Publicity Secretary of Khadimiyya for Justice and Development Initiative, Ibrahim Abubakar Jombail, listed the affected communities as Bubuche, Dankal, Zagi and Gadon Koni communities of Augie Local Government as well as Dakingari and Bumare Communities of Suru Local Government respectively. Presenting the drugs in Augie town on behalf of the Minister, the National Administrative Secretary of the NGO, Faruku Abubakar Maisudan Esq., said the visit was in line with Khadimiyya’s objective of supporting government’s efforts through interventions in health care services where need arises hence, the decision to donate drugs and equipment to tackle the recent cholera outbreak in some villages of Augie Local Government.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

AIB blames stormy weather for Chanchangi plane crash

Posted on Author Wole Shadare

The Accident Investigation Bureau – Nigeria (AIB-N) yesterday released the cause of Chanchangi Airlines crash, which occurred 11 years ago at Kaduna airport with 45 souls onboard. The agency equally released reports of an additional seven aircraft incidents, including Turkish Airlines owned aircraft. Briefing journalists in Abuja on Thursday, Commissioner, AIB-N, Akin Olateru, said that […]
News

I’ll ensure efficiency in NDLEA, Marwa promises

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The Chairman of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), retired Brigadier- General Buba Marwa, has promised to reposition the agency for efficient fight against illicit drug trafficking. Marwa said this during his inaugural address to the staff of the agency in Abuja. He insisted that it was the duty of the NDLEA to stop […]
News

#EndSARS: Security operatives swoop on Lekki tollgate over protest scare

Posted on Author Reporter

  Security operatives have besieged the Lekki tollgate in Lagos to prevent further #EndSARS protests. Soldiers and policemen were said to have arrived at the tollgate in four trucks on Monday morning. Commuters said that the gun-wielding security operatives placed themselves in strategic locations around the area. It was also learnt that youths have started […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica