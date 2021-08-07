Malami donates drugs to Kebbi Communities to fight cholera outbreak

Minister of Justice, Abubakar Jika Malami has donated drugs and medical equipment worth millions of naira to cholera infested communities in Kebbi State. Malami who made the donations through his NGO called Khadimiyya for Justice and Development Initiative, noted that the drugs donated will go a long way in fighting the menace and protect lives of children. A statement signed by the Publicity Secretary of Khadimiyya for Justice and Development Initiative, Ibrahim Abubakar Jombail, listed the affected communities as Bubuche, Dankal, Zagi and Gadon Koni communities of Augie Local Government as well as Dakingari and Bumare Communities of Suru Local Government respectively. Presenting the drugs in Augie town on behalf of the Minister, the National Administrative Secretary of the NGO, Faruku Abubakar Maisudan Esq., said the visit was in line with Khadimiyya’s objective of supporting government’s efforts through interventions in health care services where need arises hence, the decision to donate drugs and equipment to tackle the recent cholera outbreak in some villages of Augie Local Government.
Related Articles
AIB blames stormy weather for Chanchangi plane crash
The Accident Investigation Bureau – Nigeria (AIB-N) yesterday released the cause of Chanchangi Airlines crash, which occurred 11 years ago at Kaduna airport with 45 souls onboard. The agency equally released reports of an additional seven aircraft incidents, including Turkish Airlines owned aircraft. Briefing journalists in Abuja on Thursday, Commissioner, AIB-N, Akin Olateru, said that […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
I’ll ensure efficiency in NDLEA, Marwa promises
The Chairman of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), retired Brigadier- General Buba Marwa, has promised to reposition the agency for efficient fight against illicit drug trafficking. Marwa said this during his inaugural address to the staff of the agency in Abuja. He insisted that it was the duty of the NDLEA to stop […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
#EndSARS: Security operatives swoop on Lekki tollgate over protest scare
Security operatives have besieged the Lekki tollgate in Lagos to prevent further #EndSARS protests. Soldiers and policemen were said to have arrived at the tollgate in four trucks on Monday morning. Commuters said that the gun-wielding security operatives placed themselves in strategic locations around the area. It was also learnt that youths have started […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)