Malami donates drugs to Kebbi Communities to fight cholera outbreak

Minister of Justice, Abubakar Jika Malami has donated drugs and medical equipment worth millions of naira to cholera infested communities in Kebbi State. Malami who made the donations through his NGO called Khadimiyya for Justice and Development Initiative, noted that the drugs donated will go a long way in fighting the menace and protect lives of children. A statement signed by the Publicity Secretary of Khadimiyya for Justice and Development Initiative, Ibrahim Abubakar Jombail, listed the affected communities as Bubuche, Dankal, Zagi and Gadon Koni communities of Augie Local Government as well as Dakingari and Bumare Communities of Suru Local Government respectively. Presenting the drugs in Augie town on behalf of the Minister, the National Administrative Secretary of the NGO, Faruku Abubakar Maisudan Esq., said the visit was in line with Khadimiyya’s objective of supporting government’s efforts through interventions in health care services where need arises hence, the decision to donate drugs and equipment to tackle the recent cholera outbreak in some villages of Augie Local Government.

