Malami: I didn’t blame Judiciary for delay in Justice delivery

The Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami (SAN) yesterday said that he did not blame the Judiciary over the delay of some high profile cases . Malami was responding to a statement issued by the Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Tanko Muhammad through his media aide, Ahurakah Isah on Tuesday where he (CJN) asked Malami not to blame the Judiciary for delay in justice delivery .

Malami further stated that the President Muhammadu Buhari-led Federal Government accords respect to the democratic provisions of the doctrine of separation of powers among the three independent and separate arms of government. Malami made this known in a statement issued by his media aide Dr. Umar Gwandu in Abuja. Malami said the Federal Government maintained the sanctity of the provisions of Sections 4, 5 and 6 of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria that delineate the roles and responsibilities of the executives, legislature and judiciary.

He said it was on this note that the Federal Government supported the review of Section 121(3) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria to accommodate the provisions for financial autonomy of the state legislature and judiciary.

In addition to the Constitutional provisions, Malami explained that the Federal Government also came up with the Executive Order 10 to enforce the provision of autonomy of State Legislature and Judiciary. Malami said it is on record that the Buhari-led Federal Government has a record of non-interference with or meddling into the affairs of the legislature and judiciary. He noted with dismay the way his response to a question in a recent interview was construed to evoke an unintended and non-existing inferences which some mischief makers projected him as blaming the judiciary. “It was an innocent statement aimed at showing an re-enactment of a tripartite division of powers and responsibilities among the Executive, Legislature and Judiciary,” he said.

