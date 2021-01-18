News

Malami inaugurates 774,000 special public works programme in Kebbi

Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, yesterday said that the extended Federal Government Special Public Works Programme of 774,000 job opportunities to Nigerians was part of deliberate efforts and conscious strategies of government to address the ballooning population of unemployed youths and rising insecurity in some parts of the country.

 

Malami stated this at the weekend in Birnin-Kebbi when he flagged-off the programme. He maintained that the employment opportunities were part of strategies adopted to fast-tract the achievement of the Economic Recovery and Growth Plan (2017-2020) of the government.

 

This was made known by Dr. Umar Jibrilu Gwandu, Special Assistant on Media and Public Relations, Office of the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice in a statement issued to newsmen at the weekend.

 

Malami said the objective of the programme was to facilitate the creation of productive and inclusive societies in the country and shield the most vulnerable from passive hunger, poverty, environmental degradation and joblessness.

 

The minister said the programme was implemented in eight states of the federation with the target of immediately engaging 774,000 selected unemployed Nigerians to execute carefully selected projects across the 774 local government areas in the country.

 

He said 21,000 unemployed youths would benefit from the programme in Kebbi State. “I am convinced that the programme will provide the necessary economic palliatives to these 774,000 unemployed youths. Added to this, the youth who diligently participate in the projects may deploy the knowledge and skills acquired to become self-employed,” he said.

