Malami inaugurates National Arbitration Policy Committee

The Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, SAN, yesterday inaugurated the National Arbitration Policy Committee. Malami, during the inauguration in Abuja charged members of the Committee to come out with a comprehensive policy that will, among other things, ensure that domestic transactions originating and terminating in Nigeria are arbitrated in the country.

Members of the Committee included, Dr Olisa Agbakoba, SAN, Abubakar B. Mahmoud, SAN, Prof C.J Amasike, of the International Dispute Resolution Institute (IDRI) Mr. Akin Sowemimo, Mr Lawal Hassan from the Federal Ministry of Power, Mrs. Halima L. Halilu from the Bureau of Public Enterprises, Other members of the committee included Wilfred Ikatari, The Director, Regional Centre for International Commercial Arbitration, Mr G. Umar Andumar, Head of Legal, Nigerian Ports Authority, Chike Okoye and the Representatives of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation, the Minister of Budget and National Planning.

The Committee also comprises representatives from Federal Ministry of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Nigerian National Petroleum Cooperation (NNPC), Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Nigeria Ports Authority (NPA), Ministry of Power, Ministry of Transport, Ministry of Works and Housing, Bureau for Private Enterprises, and representatives of the Federal Ministry of Justice Regional Center for Arbitration.

