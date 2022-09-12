News

Malami re-assures of judges’ welfare as Court of Appeal begins new legal year

Posted on Author Tunde Oyesina, Abuja Comment(0)

The Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami (SAN) Monday said that improvement of the remuneration and conditions of service of judicial officers remains  uppermost on the agenda of President Muhammadu Buhari.

This was just as the Court Appeal began the 2022/2023 new legal year with the dedication of Christian Chapel built within the premises of the court’s headquarters in Abuja.

According to Malami, who spoke at a special session to commence the new legal year, said: “I wish to recall that one of the cardinal issues raised by the President of the Court of Appeal in Her Lordship’s address last year was the issue of the welfare of our meticulous and committed judicial officers.

“The government of the day is not oblivious of this persistent challenge. Amidst our revenue challenges as a nation, coupled with various demands for wage increase, one certain assurance I can make to this noble gathering is that the improvement of the remuneration and conditions of service of our judicial officers is uppermost on the agenda of President Muhammadu Buhari,” he said.

The minister noted that the ongoing process of improving the welfare package of the judicial officers will be completed, in accordance with extant constitutional and statutory provisions.

He said the available appropriation figures also bear testament to the fact of a progressively upward review of annual budgetary appropriation to the judiciary under President Buhari.

He added that while the budget of the judiciary declined from N95 billion in 2010 to N68 billion in 2014, there was an upward swing in 2015 from N73 billion to N120 billion in 2022 (being the highest in the history of the judiciary).

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

KWARMA’ll deliver on road projects, says chairman

Posted on Author Stephen Olufemi

Newly appointed Chairman of the board of Kwara State Road Maintenance Agency (KWARMA), Hon. Bolakale Oloje, has sought an effectivecollaborativeworking relationshipwiththemanagementandstaff of theagencyto enableitdeliveronitsmandate to the people. Oloje during his maiden meeting with the agency’s management and staff adall monished them to fasten their belts and be set for another round of high level commitment […]
News Top Stories

CBN spends N281.08bn on banknotes in 5 years

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Earns N6.50bn from currency mgt in 2020 The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) spent a total of N281.08billion to print banknotes between 2016 and 2020, the 2020 annual report of the apex bank’s Currency Operations Department (COD) shows. According to the report, which was posted on the CBN’s website yesterday, the regulator incurred a total […]
News

Senate faults FG over transfer of forfeited assets to AGF Office

Posted on Author Chukwu David, Abuja

The Senate, Monday, faulted the Federal Government for its policy directive, mandating the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), to transfer all forfeited assets of crimes to the Office of the Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF) for management. The apex legislative Assembly expressed its displeasure when the anti-graft agency appeared before its Committee on Anti-Corruption […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica