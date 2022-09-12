Malami re-assures of judges’ welfare as Court of Appeal begins new legal year

The Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami (SAN) Monday said that improvement of the remuneration and conditions of service of judicial officers remains uppermost on the agenda of President Muhammadu Buhari.

This was just as the Court Appeal began the 2022/2023 new legal year with the dedication of Christian Chapel built within the premises of the court’s headquarters in Abuja.

According to Malami, who spoke at a special session to commence the new legal year, said: “I wish to recall that one of the cardinal issues raised by the President of the Court of Appeal in Her Lordship’s address last year was the issue of the welfare of our meticulous and committed judicial officers.

“The government of the day is not oblivious of this persistent challenge. Amidst our revenue challenges as a nation, coupled with various demands for wage increase, one certain assurance I can make to this noble gathering is that the improvement of the remuneration and conditions of service of our judicial officers is uppermost on the agenda of President Muhammadu Buhari,” he said.

The minister noted that the ongoing process of improving the welfare package of the judicial officers will be completed, in accordance with extant constitutional and statutory provisions.

He said the available appropriation figures also bear testament to the fact of a progressively upward review of annual budgetary appropriation to the judiciary under President Buhari.

He added that while the budget of the judiciary declined from N95 billion in 2010 to N68 billion in 2014, there was an upward swing in 2015 from N73 billion to N120 billion in 2022 (being the highest in the history of the judiciary).

