Malami set to appear before Reps committee over $2.4bn oil probe

The Attorney General of the Federation (AGF), Mr. Abubakar Malami, has indicated his readiness to appear before the House of Representatives adhoc committee investigating alleged loss of over $2.4 billion unremitted oil revenue The revenue is from illegal sale of 48 million barrels of crude oil export from 2014 till date. The minister expressed this through a letter sent to the committee read by its Chairman, Hon. Mark Gbillah, during the resumed investigative hearing in Abuja on Thursday.

Malami said he would provide relevant information on the alleged sale of 48 million barrels of crude oil amounting to over $2.4 billion and crude oil export to global destinations from 2014 to date. Gbila, while acknowledging receipt of the letter, said: “Today we are in receipt of a letter from the Attorney General of the Federation and the Minister of Justice who is indicating his determination to respect the doctrine of separation of powers and to support our extant laws.” He said the minister indicated the fact that he was trying to put together the comprehensive response that the committee had raised. “While we appreciate the Attorney General’s response, we would like to indicate that it came a lot later than we expected and it came without the response that we referred to.

“So, we will appreciate it if the AGF provides these responses and to also appear before the Committee next Thursday. So, let’s give him the window to appear before the Committee.” He however said that the Minister of Finance was still evasive, adding that the committee had not received any submission or response from the minister

