News

Malami to judges: Justice not commodity for sale

Posted on Author Tunde Oyesina, Abuja Comment(0)

Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami (SAN) has urged judges in the county to maintain the sanctity and credibility of the Court and not make Justice a commodity for sale to the highest bidder.

Malami made the warning in his address at the 2021 Legal Year Ceremony of the Court of Appeal, which was held in Abuja.

Malami, however, charged them to ensure that the sacred integrity reposed on the judges remain unshaken at all times in order to foster and promote public confidence in all rulings that emanate from this Court.

“We are all aware, and are daily witnesses of the emerging security challenges we face as a nation. Never before have we seen the Courts inundated as we see recently, with the need for speedy, yet credible dispensation of justice.

“The 1999 Constitution has saddled all Courts and most particularly the apex courts, the mandate of ensuring that justice gets to the common man.

“Consequent upon this sacred Constitutional mandate, I respectfully urge My Lords to maintain the sanctity and credibility of the Court, and to ensure that the sacred integrity reposed on Your Lordships remains unshaken at all times in order to foster and promote public confidence in all Rulings that emanate from this Court.

“Your resolve, as a temple of justice in ensuring that justice is not trivialized to a common bargain and is in effect accessible to all, is highly commendable.

“I hereby also extend a call of solidarity, reverence and respect for the Courts and Court processes, to all our Learned Distinguished Colleagues here present to ensure that justice is not trivialised to a commodity bargained for and taken by the highest bidder, at the detriment of the indigent who for want of equal bargaining power, wallow in the shadows of judicial neglect.

“Uniformity, consistency and universality of judgement and rulings in the face of judicial precedent is an exceptional value of our judicial system that we must at all times strive to uphold as a way of upholding the sanctity of the judiciary in re-enacting the confidence of the common man in our judicial system.

“I hereby also extend a call of solidarity, reverence and respect for the Courts and Court processes, to all our Learned Distinguished Colleagues here present to ensure that justice is not trivialised to a commodity bargained for and taken by the highest bidder, at the detriment of the indigent who for want of equal bargaining power, wallow in the shadows of judicial neglect.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

Adeboye, Olumakaiye berates FG for unleashing hardship on Nigerians

Posted on Author Tai Anyanwu

Revered General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Pastor Enoch Adeboye and the Anglican Bishop of Lagos, Rt. Rev. Humphrey Olumakaiye, have decried the decision of the President Muhammadu Buhari-led Federal Government to increase the pump price of fuel and the hike in electricity tariff, in the country.     While speaking […]
News

We want to return to our homes, N’East IDPs cry out

Posted on Author Reporter

  As the security situation in the North and other parts of the country remains tense, some internally  displaced persons (IDPs) in the North East, have appealed to President Muhammadu Buhari, to restore order to the troubled zone. This, they said, will facilitate their return to their respective homes, to begin normal lives outside IDP […]
News

$30m oil deal: Reps summon NNPC, OANDO, NAOC others

Posted on Author Philip Nyam  Abuja

The House of Representatives has invited the management of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), Nigeria Agip Oil Company (NAOC), Nigeria Petroleum Development Company (NPDC) and Oando Plc over an alleged oil deal scam of $30 million. Chairman of the House Committee on Petroleum Resources (upstream), Hon. Sarkin Musa Adar (APC, Sokoto), who issued the summons said […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica