Malami to judges: Justice not commodity for sale

Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami (SAN) has urged judges in the county to maintain the sanctity and credibility of the Court and not make Justice a commodity for sale to the highest bidder.

Malami made the warning in his address at the 2021 Legal Year Ceremony of the Court of Appeal, which was held in Abuja.

Malami, however, charged them to ensure that the sacred integrity reposed on the judges remain unshaken at all times in order to foster and promote public confidence in all rulings that emanate from this Court.

“We are all aware, and are daily witnesses of the emerging security challenges we face as a nation. Never before have we seen the Courts inundated as we see recently, with the need for speedy, yet credible dispensation of justice.

“The 1999 Constitution has saddled all Courts and most particularly the apex courts, the mandate of ensuring that justice gets to the common man.

“Consequent upon this sacred Constitutional mandate, I respectfully urge My Lords to maintain the sanctity and credibility of the Court, and to ensure that the sacred integrity reposed on Your Lordships remains unshaken at all times in order to foster and promote public confidence in all Rulings that emanate from this Court.

“Your resolve, as a temple of justice in ensuring that justice is not trivialized to a common bargain and is in effect accessible to all, is highly commendable.

“I hereby also extend a call of solidarity, reverence and respect for the Courts and Court processes, to all our Learned Distinguished Colleagues here present to ensure that justice is not trivialised to a commodity bargained for and taken by the highest bidder, at the detriment of the indigent who for want of equal bargaining power, wallow in the shadows of judicial neglect.

“Uniformity, consistency and universality of judgement and rulings in the face of judicial precedent is an exceptional value of our judicial system that we must at all times strive to uphold as a way of upholding the sanctity of the judiciary in re-enacting the confidence of the common man in our judicial system.

