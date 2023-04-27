Malami To Reps: $2.4bn Crude Oil Sale To China Not Missing

…says allegation unfounded, baseless

The Minister of Justice and Attorney General of the Federation (AGF), Abubakar Malami on Thursday dismissed allegations of Nigeria losing $2.4bn revenue from the illegal sale of 48 million barrels of crude oil exported to China in 2015.

Malami made the dismissal when he appeared before Hon. Mark Gbillah-led House ad hoc committee on the alleged sale of 48 million barrels of crude oil amounting to over $2.4 billion and crude oil export to global destinations from 2014 till date.

He, however, described the allegations as “baseless, unfounded, lacks merit and substance”.

While testifying before the committee on Thursday, Malami said that the office of the Attorney General of the Federation had filed a criminal suit against the individuals who purportedly raised the allegations being investigated by the Ad-hoc Committee.

He said the whistleblowers had attempted to defraud the federal government under the guise that the alleged crude oil stolen in China had been recovered.

According to the minister, the ongoing investigation initiated by the House was ‘unconstitutional and subjudice’ explaining that the prosecution of the petitioners, which started in 2019 suffered a setback as a result of a series of adjournments caused by the absence of the accused persons.

He argued that the allegations were baseless and lacked any reasonable grounds warranting the attention of the House ad hoc committee.

“Let me state on record and for the benefit of Nigerians and the committee that the allegations relating to the 48 million barrels are baseless. The allegation is unfounded. It lacks merit and indeed substance.

“The allegation in its own right is devoid of any reasonable ground pointing to a material suspicion cogent enough to invoke the constitutional oversight of the Committee.

“Why do I say so? Sometimes in 2016 allegations were rife and hyped in social media. There were allegations of the existence of stolen 48 million barrels of Nigerian crude in China said to have been valued at 2.4 billion.

“President Muhammadu Buhari informally requested the attorney-general, making reference to my humble person, Mele Kyari, Lawal Daura, former DG of DSS; and late Abba Kyari; to look into it and advise. But unfortunately, for there to be a reasonable ground for suspicion, at least, you require certain basic facts.

“If you’re talking of a product, you cannot establish the substance relating thereto, without confirming the origin of the purported product in China. If you talk about a product in China. Is it of Nigerian origin? That can be ascertained by samples and specifications. Is it Bonny Light for example, which you know emanates from Nigeria or what is it?

“The basic details of the existence of the product and connecting it to Nigeria were not there at all. If you are talking of a product, the vessel perhaps that has taken it, what are the particulars and details of the vessel? They were not available at our disposal at all”.

Continuing, Malami queried, “Which authority is it that has taken custody of the product? There was no information at all. So the issue is simple. There were no reasonable grounds for suspicion of the fact that the purported oil product either exists in spirit or in fact or indeed exists in China and it is in no way connected to Nigeria. And all efforts on our part to get details have proven abortive.

“So, it was a committee that was dead on arrival because it had not been formally constituted. So, we could not establish the substance of the allegation because detailed information to confirm the existence and origin of the shipment such as sample of the oil, vessel involved loading point etc, location of the crude in China etc were not provided

“So, we reported to the president that we were unable to confirm the veracity of the allegation hence no further action was taken by my office.”

Malami informed the committee that the Office of Attorney General of the Federation (OAGF) was instrumental in the recovery of various sums of funds, which were deposited in the Asset Recovery Account domiciled with the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

Some of the recovered amounts include $322 million recovered from Switzerland in 2016; $311.4 million from US/UK; $15.4 million Abacha Loot recovered in 2020 from Northern Ireland; £12.2 billion recovered from Ibori; $20 million recovered from Licosta as well as £954 recovered from Diepreye Solomon Peter Alamieyeseigha, respectively.

Shedding light on the recovered funds, payment and disbursement, the AGF said: “Ministry of Finance is the coordinator of the whistle-blower policy and all payments to Whistleblowers are made by the federal ministry of finance, budget and national planning.

“It should be noted that whistleblowing thrives on confidentiality and protection of information.

“Therefore, disclosure of the details of whistle-blowers at a public hearing breaches the confidentiality provision to which the Office of the Attorney General was committed on account of personal security and national security.

“So, arising from that consideration, I have taken pains to develop information taking into consideration the confidentiality element of it but providing the same for the consideration of the committee exclusively.”

He said, “For the information of the committee, the office of the Attorney-General does not maintain the custody of an account of associated recoveries maintained by the Central Bank and open on the request of the office of Attorney General and then open on the directives of the office of the Accountant General.

“As far as being a signatory or in any way being responsible in the management of such an account is concerned, the office of the attorney general is in no way connected whatsoever.

“Whatsoever information that may be required as it connects to the details of the signatories, details for the management, and details of the disbursement associated with the recoveries accounts, I suggest that the Federal Ministry of Finance, the Office of Accountant General are exclusive custodians, managers and operators of the account, no the office of the Attorney General.

“What I am saying, in essence, is that reference or details, signatories, disbursement, associated information on all the recovery accounts should be routed to the Central Bank, office of the Accountant General and indeed, the Federal Ministry of Finance that are the operators, maintainers, custodians of this account in question.”

Giving details about the case, the minister revealed that “The whistleblower is believed to be one Marco Antonio Ramirez, an American businessman, who is being prosecuted by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission for an alleged $368,698.24 fraud before Justice Mojisola Dada of the Special Offences Court sitting in Ikeja, Lagos could not continue today, April 26, 2023, due to the absence of the defence counsel, Lawal Pedro, SAN.

“The EFCC is prosecuting Ramirez on an amended nine-count charge alongside his companies: USA NOW LLC, Eagle Ford Instalodge Group LP, and USA NOW Energy Capital Group LP.

“One of the counts reads: “Marco Antonio Ramirez, USA NOW LLC, and USA Now Energy Capital Group LP, on or about the 26th day of July 2013 at Lagos, within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court, with intent to defraud, obtained the sum of $250,000 from Gabriel Ogie Edeoghon under the false representation that the sum was his investment in your company: USA Now Energy Capital Group LP in the Employment-Based Fifth Preference (EB-5) United States of America Investor Programme, which investment would qualify him to be eligible to a USA Green Card, and which representation you knew to be false.”