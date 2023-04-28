Malami To Reps: $2.4bn from crude oil sale to China not missing

The Minister of Justice and Attorney- General of the Federation (AGF), Abubakar Malami (SAN), yesterday dismissed allegations of Nigeria losing $2.4 billion revenue from illegal sale of 48 million barrels of crude oil exported to China in 2015. Malami made the dismissal when he appeared before the Mark Gbillah-led House Ad hoc Committee on alleged sale of 48 million barrels of crude oil amounting to over $2.4 billion and crude oil export to global destinations from 2014 to date described the allegations as “baseless, unfounded, lacks merit and substance.” While testifying before the committee, yesterday, Malami said that the office of the Attorney-General of the Federation had filed a criminal suit against the individuals who purportedly raised the allegations being investigated by the Ad-hoc Committee.

He said the whistle-blowers had attempted to defraud the Federal Government under the guise that the alleged crude oil stolen in China had been recovered. According to the minister, the ongoing investigation initiated by the House was ‘unconstitutional and subjudice,’ explaining that the prosecution of the petitioners, which started in 2019, suffered setback as a result of series of adjournments caused by the absence of the accused persons. He argued that the allegations were baseless and lacked any reasonable grounds warranting the attention of the House Ad hoc Committee. “Let me state on record and for the benefit of Nigerians and the committee that the allegations relating to the 48 million barrels are baseless. The allegation is unfounded. It lacks merit and, indeed, substance.

“The allegation in its own right is devoid of any reasonable ground pointing to a material suspicion cogent enough to invoke the constitutional oversight of the Committee. “So, we reported to the President that we were unable to confirm the veracity of the allegation hence no further action was taken by my office.” Shedding light on the recovered funds, payment and disbursement, the AGF said: “Ministry of Finance is the coordinator of the whistleblower policy and all payments to whistle-blowers are made by the Federal Ministry of Finance, Budget and National Planning.

“It should be noted that whistle blowing thrives on confidentiality and protection of information. Therefore, disclosure of the details of whistle-blowers at public hearing breaches the confidentiality provision of which the Office of the Attorney-General was committed to on account of personal security and national security. So, arising from that consideration, I have taken pains to develop information taking into consideration the confidentiality element of it but providing the same for the consideration of the committee exclusively. Giving details about the case, the minister revealed: “The whistle-blower is believed to be one Marco Antonio Ramirez, an American businessman, who is being prosecuted by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission for an alleged $368,698.24 fraud before Justice Mojisola Dada of the Special Offences Court in Ikeja, Lagos, could not continue on April 26, 2023, due to the absence of the defence counsel, Lawal Pedro, SAN. “The EFCC is prosecuting Ramirez on an amended nine-count alongside his companies: USA NOW LLC, Eagle Ford Instalodge Group LP, and USA NOW Energy Capital Group LP.”