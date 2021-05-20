News

Malami unfit to be AGF,  say Akeredolu, Afenifere

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

*Malami gets knock from Afenifere, Akeredolu on Southern Governors’ ban on open grazing

Babatope Okeowo and Adewale Momoh, Akure

Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State, and Afenifere, the pan Yoruba Socio-political group Thursday slammed the Attorney General and Minister of Justice, Mr Sheu Malami (SAN) for comparing herders in the South with spare-parts sellers in the North. Interesting Akeredolu, a former President of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) and Malami are both Senior Advocates of Nigeria (SAN) who are versatile with the letter and spirit of the Constitution. Malami, had in a television interview earlier in the week, faulted the banning of open grazing by the Southern Governors Forum saying such is tantamount to banning spare parts dealers in the North.
But Akeredolu and the Secretary General of Afenifere, Chief Sola Ebiseeni described the position of Malami as jejune and contrary to the position of law and the Constitution of the country.
Akeredolu who is the Chairman,  Southwest Governors Forum in a statement personally signed by him said the resolution of the Southern Governors banning open grazing stands and would be enforced to the letter.
Akeredolu in his statement said: “The AGF is quoted to have said that this reasoned decision, among others, is akin to banning all spare parts dealers in the Northern parts of the country and is unconstitutional.
“It is most unfortunate that the AGF is unable to distill issues as expected of a Senior Advocate. Nothing can be more disconcerting. “This outburst should, ordinarily, not elicit response from reasonable people who know the distinction between a legitimate business that is not in anyway injurious and a certain predilection for anarchy. “Clinging to an anachronistic model of animal husbandry, which is evidently injurious to harmonious relationship between the herders and the farmers as well as the local populace, is wicked and arrogant. “Comparing this anachronism, which has led to loss of lives, farmlands and property, and engendered untold hardship on the host communities, with buying and selling of auto parts is not only strange. It, annoyingly, betrays a terrible mindset.
“Mr Malami is advised to approach the court to challenge the legality of the laws of the respective states baning open grazing and decision of the Southern Governor Forum taken in the interest of their people. We shall be most willing to meet him in Court.
“The decision to ban open grazing stays. It will be enforced with vigour.”
Similarly, Afenifere described Malami as unfit to be the number one law officer of the country for allowing his sectarian disposition to becloud his qualifications and considering his position on the issues affecting the welfare of the people.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
News

Man jailed 6 months for defaming Jigawa gov, Badaru

Posted on Author Muhammad Kabir

A Chief Magistrate’s Court 1 sitting in Dutse has convicted a middle-aged businessman, Sabi’u Ibrahim Chamo to six months imprisonment for defaming t Governor Muhammad Badaru Abubakar. The court presided over by Chief Magistrate Batula Dauda, however, granted an option of N20, 000 fine and 20 strokes of cane to the convict. Chamo was arraigned […]
News

Lawan swears in Abiru, Dickson, 2 other Senators

Posted on Author Chukwu David ABUJA

Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, yesterday, swore in a former Governor of Bayelsa State, Seriake Dickson representing Bayelsa West Senatorial District in the National Assembly.   Also, Lawan administered oath of office on Cleopas Moses (PDP–Bayelsa Central), Nora Ladi Daduut (APC–Plateau South) and Michael Adetokunbo Abiru (APC–Lagos East) save Imo North and Cross River North Senatorial […]
News

Amosun’s cousin, 6 other lawmakers dump APM for APC in Ogun

Posted on Author Olufemi Adediran

Seven lawmakers and members of the Allied People’s Movement (APM) in Ogun State House of Assembly yesterday dumped their party for the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC). The lawmakers, who announced their defection in separate letters addressed to the Speaker, Hon. Olakunle Oluomo read the letters on the floor of the House. They are: the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica