Malami, UNODC launch strategic vision 2030, urges stakeholders on implementation

A call has gone to relevant institutions, anti- corruption agencies and stakeholders in the criminal justice system on the need to support Nigeria in achieving the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). The Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, (SAN) made the call in Abuja yesterday, while delivering a keynote address at the launch of the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) Strategic Vision for Nigeria 2030. The unveiling, which focuses on thematic Five (5) priority areas of the strategic vision, had in attendance members of the diplomatic corps, representatives of the para-military corps, head of anti-corruption agencies and other key players and stakeholders in the SDGs project.

The Five thematic areas identified borders on the rule of law, anti-corruption, security, economy and health. Represented by the acting Solicitor General of the Federation and Permanent Secretary FMJ, Benjamin Ogu Okolo, the AGF commended the UNODC on the ongoing areas of collaboration, stressing that it would help in strengthening, promoting justice and the rule of law in Nigeria.

The AGF, who called for collaboration and support by relevant stakeholders in the project reminded the gathering that it was only through their cooperation that successful implementation of the strategic vision for Nigeria 2030 can be achieved. In her own remarks, the Executive Director, UNODC, Ms Ghada Waly, observed that Nigeria faces serious multi-dimensional challenges in security and the rule of law, saying it must be confronted by building on the positive steps that have been taken. She noted further that the launching was to complement UNODC’s broader vision, describing the strategic vision as a roadmap to a more secure and prosperous Nigeria. Earlier in her welcome address, Head, Asset Recovery and Management Unit, FMJ, Ms Ladidi Bara’atu Mohammed said the launch formed an integral part of justice targeted at safeguarding institutions and economy.

