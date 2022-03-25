News

Malami’s absence stalls NBA’s suit on lawyers’ rules

The absence of the Attorney General of the Federation (AGF) and Minister of Justice Abubakar Malami (SAN) from the Federal High Court, Abuja, yesterday stalled the hearing of a suit filed by the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) challenging the amendment to the Rules of Professional Conduct. Although Malami was served with a hearing notice in the suit marked FHC/ ABJ/ CS/ 77/2022, he neither appeared nor represented while no explanation was offered for his absence.
Counsel for the NBA, Ibrahim Sunday Ameh (SAN), expressed his displeasure over the minister’s appearance in court in the suit he is the sole defendant. Ameh informed Justice Donatus Okorowothat the AGF had filed a memorandum of conditional appearance and a counter-affidavit to the originating summons of the NBA served on him and wondered why the defendant did not deem it fit to be in court. He however said since the matter was for the mention, he urged the court to give an adjournment for the defendant to have another opportunity to appear in court.

 

