News Top Stories

Malami’s aide confirms AGF’s withdrawal from Kebbi Guber race

Posted on Author Tunde Oyesina Abuja Comment(0)

…says it is a demonstration of altruism, patriotism

 

The Media Aide to the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami SAN, Dr. Umar Gwandu, yesterday, confirmed the withdrawal of his principal’s ambition to contest for the 2023 Kebbi State gubernatorial elections Gwandu, in a statement issued in Abuja, said that the AGF has not resigned.

 

According to him: “Malami has the right to choose to voluntarily shelve his gubernatorial ambition. It is a matter of personal conviction and individual right, which didn’t violate any law.

 

“Right thinking members of the society accord respect to individual’s right to freedom of choice in matters relating to this.

 

“As individual Nigerian citizens with inalienable fundamental rights, we are not aware of any legally justifiable and reasonable tenable obligations compelling the person of Abubakar Malami, SAN or as an Attorney General of the Federation to do otherwise.

 

“The decision is not only a demonstration of altruism and patriotism but of contentment, self-control, placidity and decisiveness in problem-solving at a time shrouded with confusing and competing stimulus. It is a commendable posture worthy of admiration coming from a paragon of virtue”

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

