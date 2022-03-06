Malami’s creditable landmarks in justice ministry

Opinion

The Minister of Justice and Attorney- General of the Federation, Malami Abubakar, SAN, has been in office since the onset of the Muhammadu Buhariled administration in 2015.

 

Like any other public officer, he has had his own more than fair share of criticism, especially from commentators who have always misunderstood him, either because of misconception or lack of understanding of how government machinery work or outright dislike of the AGF.

 

However, opinion molders and watchers of judicial developments in the country have scored him a pass mark, not only for his role in ensuring the full implementation of the law, but also in ensuring proper interpretation of laws in the country.

 

His contribution in the last six to seven years will be more appreciated, when we compare him with his predecessors, especially, against the backdrop of their failure to balance their role as Minister of Justice with being Attorney General of the Federation.

 

Despite the opprobrium heaped on Malami since his assumption of office, analysts are in unison that his tenure has witnessed remarkable improvement in the administration of justice from 2015 and 2022.

 

It is an indisputable and incontrovertible fact that in the last six years, the justice sector has witnessed both high and low moments, as many events unfolded that helped shape the sector. It is also true that Malami as the Minister of Justice and Attorney General of the Federation has received kudos and knocks from different segments if the society.

 

The Attorney General has the major role of promoting and enhancing justice for all, and ensuring the entrenchment of the rule of law and good governance. And if we have a fair assessment of the situation under Malami, we would realise that he has been and is still discharging his mandate effectively and creditably well.

 

The first pointer to this assertion can be seen in his provision of sound and qualitative legal opinions, particularly, in the areas of economy, politics, health, security, signing of mutual agreements, memoranda of understanding and international cooperation. But for some of his sound legal views on issues, especially those bordering on sensitive matters, the country would have found herself in chaotic situation.

 

For instance, the rejection of the recently signed Electoral Act 2022, by President Buhari when it was first sent to the President was due to his input, to wit, that limiting the selection of political parties’ candidates for election through direct primary only does not provide options to the political parties.

 

He therefore counseled President Buhari that there was the need to tell the National Assembly to add indirect primary and consensus arrangement to the Bill in order to give political parties more options.

This singular act by the President, which of course, was through the advice of Malami, received kudos and reawakened the national legislators, who quickly amended the Bill before it was signed into law by President Buhari.

 

Commenting on the development, a public affairs commentator, Joe Adigun, said: “Thanks to the eagle eye of Malami. We would have given political parties no room to manouvre in the selection of candidates for elections. That would have been unfair, and too tyrannical in a democratic arrangement. We thank Malami and we are grateful to President Buhari.”

 

A promoter of transparency, Malami, while speaking at the 2022 Justice Sector Reform Summit, organised by the Nigerian Bar Association, (NBA), said that there was the need for the judiciary to embrace the open government initiative, by keeping its financial books open for public scrutiny.

 

