News

Malaria eradication’ll save Nigeria N2trn by 2030 – Buhari

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye Comment(0)

President Muhammadu Buhari has said the eradication of malaria will save the country about N687 billion in 2022 and N2 trillion in 2030. The President gave this assurance yesterday at the inauguration of the Nigeria End Malaria Council (NEMC) chaired by the founder and President of Dangote Group, Alhaji Aliko Dangote.

This came as Buhari expressed concerns that the age-long disease had remained a major public health challenge in Nigeria, citing the World Health Organisation (WHO) report of 2021 showing that Nigeria alone accounts for 27 per cent of all cases of malaria and 32 per cent of deaths globally. In a release by his spokesman, Femi Adesina, the President said the 16-man NEMC panel, beyond improving the quality of life, health and well-being of Nigerians, the concerted strategy to tackle malaria had both public health as well as socio-economic benefits for Nigeria. ‘‘Our inauguration today will therefore ensure that malaria elimination remains a priority on our agenda, with strong political commitment from leaders at all levels.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles

nngx
News Top Stories

NGX delists GTBank shares, lists GT Holdco’s shares

Posted on Author Chris Ugwu

The Nigerian Exchange Limited has delisted the entire 29,431,179,224 issued shares of GTBank Plc from the Daily Official List of the Exchange on 24th June 2021.   This is just as GT Holdco’s entire issued share capital of 29,431,179,224 ordinary shares of 50 Kobo each were also listed on the Daily Official List of NGX […]
News

ICPC tracks N3bn worth of projects in 2 Kebbi senatorial districts

Posted on Author Ndubuisi Ugah

…verifies intervention projects attracted by Sen. Sam Egwu The Constituency Project Tracking Group (CPTG) under the supervision of the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) yesterday said it had tracked projects worth N3 billion out of the N3.5 billion expected to be tracked by the group in Kebbi State. The disclosure also […]
News

Ugwuanyi swears in Ajogwu, Anike-Nweze as ENSIEC members

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Enugu State Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi yesterday, swore in Dr. Michael Ezeugwu Ajogwu (SAN), as Chairman of the Enugu State Independent Electoral Commission (ENSIEC), for a second. Ugwuanyi also swore in Dr. Greene Anike-Nweze as ENSIEC Member 1 for a second term. Ajogwu and Anike- Nweze were sworn in as ENSIEC chairman and member respectively following […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica