Malaria eradication’ll save Nigeria N2trn by 2030 – Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari has said the eradication of malaria will save the country about N687 billion in 2022 and N2 trillion in 2030. The President gave this assurance yesterday at the inauguration of the Nigeria End Malaria Council (NEMC) chaired by the founder and President of Dangote Group, Alhaji Aliko Dangote.

This came as Buhari expressed concerns that the age-long disease had remained a major public health challenge in Nigeria, citing the World Health Organisation (WHO) report of 2021 showing that Nigeria alone accounts for 27 per cent of all cases of malaria and 32 per cent of deaths globally. In a release by his spokesman, Femi Adesina, the President said the 16-man NEMC panel, beyond improving the quality of life, health and well-being of Nigerians, the concerted strategy to tackle malaria had both public health as well as socio-economic benefits for Nigeria. ‘‘Our inauguration today will therefore ensure that malaria elimination remains a priority on our agenda, with strong political commitment from leaders at all levels.”

