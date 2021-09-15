Malaria, hunger hit Benue IDPs’ camp, 200 inmates affected

At least 200 Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) of Fulani herdsmen attacks at Tse Yandev in Makurdi Local Government Area of Benue State are in serious danger following an outbreak of malaria and hunger occasioned by hardship faced by the IDPs. They IDPs, who also decried the non-availability of medical supplies, were crying for attention from the state government. Our correspondent, who visited the camp on Monday, saw a huge population of the displaced persons, including women and children, with no access to basic amenities and poor shelter.

Chairman of the camp Mr. Yev Gabriel, told reporters that more IDPs who fled their homes from Yelwata, a neighbouring town between Benue and Nasarawa State and Yogbo in Guma Local Government Area, home of Governor Samuel Ortom, as a result of herdsmen attack, had increased drastically in recent weeks. Yev said from the onset, the population in the camp was 10,102, but that it had increased to 10,407 with the number of households also shooting up from 5,249 to 5,384.

Like this: Like Loading...