Malaria kill 7,676 Ogun residents in 2020, says health commissioner

The Ogun State government yesterday disclosed that 255,872 residents of the state tested positive for malaria in 2020, out of which three per cent, representing 7,676 persons, died. The commissioner for Health, Dr. Tomi Coker, disclosed this at a press conference organised in collaboration with Mortein, in commemoration of the 2021 World Malaria Day, in Abeokuta, the state capital. According to her, 99.5 per cent of those that tested positive for malaria were treated on pro bono basis with Artemisinin- based Combination Therapy (ACTs).

The commissioner, who spoke through the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry, Dr. Adesanya Ayinde, listed local government areas with the highest reported cases of malaria to include: Abeokuta South, Ado-Odo Ota and Ijebu North, adding that the state has 15 per cent prevalence of malaria. Coker disclosed that the state has monthly testing percentage of 73 to 80 per cent at the different Primary Health Care Centres (PHCs).

Like this: Like Loading...