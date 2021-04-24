News

Malaria kill 7,676 Ogun residents in 2020, says health commissioner

Posted on Author Olufemi Adediran Comment(0)

The Ogun State government yesterday disclosed that 255,872 residents of the state tested positive for malaria in 2020, out of which three per cent, representing 7,676 persons, died. The commissioner for Health, Dr. Tomi Coker, disclosed this at a press conference organised in collaboration with Mortein, in commemoration of the 2021 World Malaria Day, in Abeokuta, the state capital. According to her, 99.5 per cent of those that tested positive for malaria were treated on pro bono basis with Artemisinin- based Combination Therapy (ACTs).

The commissioner, who spoke through the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry, Dr. Adesanya Ayinde, listed local government areas with the highest reported cases of malaria to include: Abeokuta South, Ado-Odo Ota and Ijebu North, adding that the state has 15 per cent prevalence of malaria. Coker disclosed that the state has monthly testing percentage of 73 to 80 per cent at the different Primary Health Care Centres (PHCs).

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Trump says for first time that Biden ‘won,’ adds that he is not conceding

Posted on Author Reporter

  President Trump for the first time on Sunday signaled that Joe Biden “won” the 2020 presidential election that he continues to say was “rigged” against him, adding that he is not conceding the race. “He won because the Election was Rigged,” Trump tweeted in response to a monologue on Fox News’ “Watters’ World.” The tweet comes eight days after the Fox […]
News

General faces court martial over social media-related offences

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani Abuja

Barring any lastminute change in administrative plan, the Army may arraign former Commander, Operation Lafiya Dole (OPLD), Maj-Gen. Olusegun Adeniyi, before a General Court Martial (GCM) sitting at the Army Headquarters (AHQ) Garrison in Abuja, today.   Investigations by New Telegraph revealed that the former OPLD commander’s trial before the GCM, may border on “social […]
News

How Armin Misaghi leveraged Social Media To Thrive Amidst A Global Pandemic

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Successful men are those who defy all odds and rise to the top. With the world going into lockdown, web traffic skyrocketed, as did social media use. While confined, people have developed hobbies they decided to monetize. The challenge is how to do this when people are stuck inside. The answer is to engage your […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica