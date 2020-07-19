Malaria: Kwara gets 2.3m insecticide nets to save women, children

Kwara State has received about 2.3m insecticide treated mosquito nets to be distributed across 772,648 households in the state. This is one of the fruits of the N82 million counterpart funds Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq paid in the early days of his administration last year.

At $4 (N1,400) unit price, the treated nets, according to a statement on Sunday from the Ministry of Health, are worth at least N3.3 billion, aside the 5,000 ad-hoc staff to be engaged and paid to distribute the nets across the state.

The statement, credited to the Director of Public Health, Dr Oluwatosin Fakayode, said the nets were supplied by the Global Fund and Partners to support AbdulRazaq’s anti-malaria campaign in the state.

“One of the strategic directions for the Ministry of Health under Governor AbdulRazaq is to reduce under-five mortality and maternal mortality drastically. This is being done to reduce significant causes of deaths, of which malaria is number one. The delivery of these long-lasting insecticide nets is to further complement the efforts of the administration to make the malaria elimination activities successful in the state,” Dr Fakayode said.

“Last year, the state government launched ‘Malaria Free Kwara Project’ which was preceded by generous approval and release of N82 million as counterpart funds for anti-malaria activities in the state and this has started yielding fruits. One of the fruits is the delivery of 2.3 million insecticide treated nets by Global Fund and Partners. The delivery is for mass distribution across all wards in the state this year.

“The nets will be distributed to all Kwarans and we will use the strategy of one net to two persons, using the system called ‘Cash and Assets Transfer Strategy’. This strategy will be conducted by the ministry of health together with our partner, Society for Family Health and technology will also be deployed in the distribution process across the state. About 5000 ad hoc staff will be engaged for the distribution. I want to assure our people that wherever you may be, you will get the net to reduce the burden of malaria in the state and guarantee the survival of our pregnant women and children,” he explained.

