Health

Malaria: Kwara gets 2.3m insecticide nets to save women, children

Posted on Author Stephen Olufemi Oni, Ilorin Comment(0)

Kwara State has received about 2.3m insecticide treated mosquito nets to be distributed across 772,648 households in the state. This is one of the fruits of the N82 million counterpart funds Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq paid in the early days of his administration last year.

At $4 (N1,400) unit price, the treated nets, according to a statement  on Sunday from the Ministry of Health, are worth at least N3.3 billion, aside the 5,000 ad-hoc staff to be engaged and paid to distribute the nets across the state.
The statement, credited to the Director of Public Health, Dr Oluwatosin Fakayode, said the nets were supplied by the Global Fund and Partners to support AbdulRazaq’s anti-malaria campaign in the state.

 

“One of the strategic directions for the Ministry of Health under Governor AbdulRazaq is to reduce under-five mortality and maternal mortality drastically. This is being done to reduce significant causes of deaths, of which malaria is number one. The delivery of these long-lasting insecticide nets is to further complement the efforts of the administration to make the malaria elimination activities successful in the state,” Dr Fakayode said.

 

“Last year, the state government launched ‘Malaria Free Kwara Project’ which was preceded by generous approval and release of N82 million as counterpart funds for anti-malaria activities in the state and this has started yielding fruits. One of the fruits is the delivery of 2.3 million insecticide treated nets by Global Fund and Partners. The delivery is for mass distribution across all wards in the state this year.

 

“The nets will be distributed to all Kwarans and we will use the strategy of one net to two persons, using the system called ‘Cash and Assets Transfer Strategy’. This strategy will be conducted by the ministry of health together with our partner, Society for Family Health and technology will also be deployed in the distribution process across the state. About 5000 ad hoc staff will be engaged for the distribution. I want to assure our people that wherever you may be, you will get the net to reduce the burden of malaria in the state and guarantee the survival of our pregnant women and children,” he explained.

 

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondants
https://www.newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Health

Experts advocate increased family planning use to curb maternal mortality

Posted on Author Appolonia Adeyemi 

  Against the background of low contraceptive use in Nigeria, two medical  experts have advocated increased use of family plannig to curb maternal mortality in the country. Both the President, Society of Gynaecology and Obstetrics of Nigeria (SOGON), Prof. Oluwarotimi Akinola and Hadiza Galadanci, a professor of obstetrics and gynaecology, have called on women of […]
Health

Family Planning: When Health workers become obstacle

Posted on Author APPOLONI A ADEYEMI reports

The Guttmacher Institute estimated that 1.25 million induced abortions occurred in Nigeria in 2012, equivalent to a rate of 33 abortions per 1,000 women among women aged 15 to 49 years. It has, however, been shown that if adopted and used appropriately, family planning can prevent at least 34 per cent maternal deaths. APPOLONI A […]
Health

Stay vigilant on coronavirus risk, Dr Fauci implores young people

Posted on Author Reporter

  The leading U.S. expert on infectious diseases, Dr. Anthony Fauci, on Thursday implored younger people to continue social distancing and other measures to curtail spread of the novel coronavirus, which has surged in some parts of the country. “Please assume the societal responsibility of being part of the solution, not part of the problem,” […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: