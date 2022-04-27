News

Malaria prevalence in Nigeria on decline –FG

The Federal Government has said the country is experiencing a decline in the prevalence of malaria. The Minister of Health, Dr. Osagie Ehanire, who made the disclosure yesterday in Abuja, during the commemoration of the 2022 World Malaria Day organised by the National Malaria Elimination Programme (NMEP), said the prevalence rate dropped from 42% in 2010 to 27% in 2015 and 23% in 2018. Ehanire expressed concerns that malaria has continued to be one of the leading causes of death in Nigeria.

While disclosing an increase in the uptake of treated insecticide mosquito nets, testing and access to malaria care, the minister was optimistic Nigeria would be able to further crash the mortality rate to 50 per 1000 live births and the prevalence rate of malaria to less than 10 percent in the next three years.

He said: “In the utilisation of insecticide-treated nets among older five year old has increased from 43.4% in 2015 to 52% in 2018, while that among pregnant women increased from 49% to 58% in 2018. “Fever feedback testing among children under five increased from 5% in 2010, to 11% in 2013 and 13% now in 2015 but this is still very low and calls for more efforts to address because not every fever is malaria. “Nigeria also witnessed a reduction in malaria prevalence from 42% in 2010 to 27% in 2015 and 23% in 2018. That is a good downward trend that we hope will change and we expect that when the result of the 2021 malaria indicator survey is out, we will see a further downward trend in that respect.

 

