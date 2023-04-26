Malaria Reduction Our Top Priority – Ondo Oovt

The Ondo State government yesterday reiterated its commitment to reducing malaria scourge in the state. Commissioner for Health, Dr Banji Ajaka, stated this while addressing newsmen as part of activities marking the 2023 World Malaria Day in Akure.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the theme for this year’s day is: “Time to Deliver Zero Malaria.” Ajaka expressed concern that malaria had become a burden to some countries, particularly in sub-Saharan Africa.

He added that statistics had shown that the disease constituted more than 60 per cent of all medical cases presented at health facilities in the sub-region.

According to him, malaria is also responsible for 30 per cent death of children under the age of five and 10 per cent death of pregnant women yearly due to its complications.