News

Malaria: Reps Urge W’Bank, NMEP, UNOPs To Fast Track Drugs Procurement

Posted on Author Philip Nyam Comment(0)

The House of Representatives has urged the World Bank, National Malaria Elimination Programme (NMEP) and United Nations Office for Project Services (UNOPs) to fast-track the procurement of lifesaving commodities to mitigate the high level of malaria in Nigeria.

House spokesman Benjamin Kalu made the call in a statement to commemorate World Malaria Day. He said: “April 25th marks World Malaria Day as countries and organisations all over the world especially sub-Saharan countries celebrate the day.

This year’s theme is “Time to deliver zero malaria: invest, innovate, implement,” with a particular focus on the imple – mentation of strategies to reach especially the vulnerable age group of children under five years and pregnant women.

The latest World Malaria report shows that the WHO African Region bears a high percentage of the global malaria burden, with Nigeria having the highest burden in the world.

In 2022, the African region bears the burden with approximately 95 per cent of all malaria cases and 96 per cent of deaths, with children under the age of five accounting for 80 per cent of all malaria deaths.

Reporter

Related Articles
News

First International Conference on Public Health in Africa Seeks New Public Health Order

Posted on Author Appolonia Adeyemi

The first international Conference on Public Health in Africa (CPHIA2021), hosted by the African Union (AU) and Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) concluded its main programme on Thursday following three days of sessions focused on the need to address long-standing health challenges on the continent, including vaccine inequity and weak health […]

Matawelle)
News

PDP to Matawelle: Handover to your deputy

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze, Abuja

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has advised the Zamfara State Governor, Bello Matawalle, who recently defected to the All Progreasives Congress (APC), to handover to his deputy in accordance with the 1999 Constitution, as amended.   The party described the governor’s boast that he could not be intimidated by the PDP to vacate office as […]
News

Sifax boss donates 4,000 copies of Obasanjo’s book to varsities, libraries

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

Foremost philanthropist and Executive Vice-Chairman, Sifax Group Limited, Dr Taiwo Afolabi, will donate 4,000 copies of the book; “The Man, The General, The President (MGP), written about former a President, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo, on Thursday, June 3, to some universities and libraries across the country.   The biography account of the former president, written by […]

Leave a Comment