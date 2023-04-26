Malaria: Reps Urge W’Bank, NMEP, UNOPs To Fast Track Drugs Procurement

The House of Representatives has urged the World Bank, National Malaria Elimination Programme (NMEP) and United Nations Office for Project Services (UNOPs) to fast-track the procurement of lifesaving commodities to mitigate the high level of malaria in Nigeria.

House spokesman Benjamin Kalu made the call in a statement to commemorate World Malaria Day. He said: “April 25th marks World Malaria Day as countries and organisations all over the world especially sub-Saharan countries celebrate the day.

This year’s theme is “Time to deliver zero malaria: invest, innovate, implement,” with a particular focus on the imple – mentation of strategies to reach especially the vulnerable age group of children under five years and pregnant women.

The latest World Malaria report shows that the WHO African Region bears a high percentage of the global malaria burden, with Nigeria having the highest burden in the world.

In 2022, the African region bears the burden with approximately 95 per cent of all malaria cases and 96 per cent of deaths, with children under the age of five accounting for 80 per cent of all malaria deaths.