Malaria vaccine has potential to save lives amid COVID-19

Against the background of the severe impact COVID-19 has on numerous medical conditions, particularly malaria, experts said the rapid uptake of malaria vaccine has the potential to save thousands of lives that may have died from the disease.

Therefore, delivering the malaria vaccine would contribute to maximise the benefits of other malaria interventions, considering that the vaccine is not a standalone tool, but being used alongside other malaria interventions, said Dr. Mary Hamel, the Lead for Malaria Vaccine Implementation Programme at the World Health Organisation (WHO) and Mr. John Bawa who is Africa Lead, Vaccine Implementation at PATH.

The duo made this known recently during a virtual media briefing on Malaria and COVID-19, hosted by the RBM Partnership to End Malaria in collaboration with the African Media and Malaria Research Network (AMMREN).

It will be recalled that presently, the malaria vaccine is undergoing pilot evaluation. The large scale clinical trial that analysed it is over and this vaccine has been approved for use by in-country regulatory authorities in pilot areas in the countries where the current pilot is ongoing.

To date, more than 350,000 children have received their first dose of the RTS,S vaccine across Ghana, Kenya and Malawi. RTS,S is a vaccine that acts against Plasmodium falciparum, the deadliest malaria parasite globally and the most prevalent in Africa. In January 2016, the vaccine was recommended by WHO for pilot introduction in selected areas of the three African countries.

Commenting on the specific impact COVID-19 has on the implementation of the malaria vaccine and other immunisation, Bawa said considering the ample time African countries had to prepare for the pandemic in their region, various ministries of health across the continent prepared towards it; there was enough consultations, trainings of staff and the devolutions of guidelines in order to ensure that the impact of COVID-19 on the malaria vaccine and immunisation was minimised as much as possible.

According to Hamel, administering the malaria vaccines on citizens would be in addition to using malaria interventions including bednets, which is another important malaria control intervention now used by 50 per cent of people at risk of malaria. She said, “This vaccine is delivered through this robust malaria intervention programmes that is already available and functioning.

“Just a year after the vaccine was introduced, 70 per cent to 80 per cent of children in the countries where the vaccine was trialled have been administered with this vaccine and this is remarkable.”

Speaking in similar vein, Bawa said if this malaria vaccine was used widely, it has the potential to save tens of thousands of young lives in Africa.

In addition, he said the vaccine would drive down malaria as a disease cutting measure.

According to Bawa, the progress from malaria fight has stalled because all these other measures seem to have been stagnant in terms of their impact. “Therefore, there is need to add an additional measure in order to accelerate the rate at which we want to end malaria from the south of Sahara.”

He described the vaccine as the most promising tool that can be included in the resource in order to be able to manage malaria.

Also, he noted that vaccines were one of the most powerful tools to achieve health goal in order to reach the most vulnerable children. “This is especially important during the COVID-19 pandemic to reduce cases of malaria so as to leave health facilities for cases of severe illnesses when hospitals were under strain because of the pandemic.

“This is a time when staff and available resources and diagnostic staff are being overstretched because of all the efforts that are being marshaled to manage COVID-19.”

